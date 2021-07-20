STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 20 4:30 pm IST

Stockholm vs Botkyrka Dream11, STO vs BOT Dream11 Latest Update, STO vs BOT Dream11 Win, STO vs BOT Dream11 App, STO vs BOT Dream11 2021, STO vs BOT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, STO vs BOT Dream11 Live Streaming

STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Stockholm vs Botkyrka:

Match No. 7 of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, will see Stockholm play host to Botkyrka on Tuesday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The game will start at 4:30 PM IST.

The hosts have a had a hot-cold start to their ECS campaign. They registered a superb 68-run victory over the Forenom Royals in their season opener before ending up losing their next match to Pakistanska Forening by 30 runs. Stockholm will be keen to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Botkyrka.

On the other hand, Botkyrka have also won and lost a game apiece so far in the tournament. They lost their opening fixture to Pakistanska Forening by 21 runs before beating the Forenom Royals by six wickets. Botkyrka will be eager to continue the winning momentum and find some consistency to register their second win in the ECS T10 Sweden competition.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Stockholm and Botkyrka; here is everything you need to know:

STO vs BOT Telecast

The match between STO vs BOT is not televised in India

STO vs BOT Live Streaming

The match between STO vs BOT can be live streamed on the FanCode app.

STO vs BOT Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The STO vs BOT match will start at 4:30 pm (IST).

STO vs BOT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Gurpal Randhawa

Vice-captain: Muhammad Ashfaq

STO vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Mathur

Batsmen: Vinod Chalindra, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shani Khawaja, Santosh Yadlapalli

All-Rounders: Muhammad Tarar, Gurpal Randhawa, Zeeshan Mahmood

Bowlers: Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh, Osama Qureshi

STO vs BOT probable playing XI:

Stockholm: Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Himanshu Patel, Goutam Ramamurthy, Abhishek Mathur, Chenna Nali (WK), Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli (C), Jyotimoi Saikia, Avinash Upadhyaya, Deepjagan Singh

Botkyrka: Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood

