STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries confirm major new France investment

FILE PHOTO: Screen displays the company logo for semiconductor and chip maker, GlobalFoundries Inc. during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New York

PARIS (Reuters) - Chipmaker STMicroelectronics and U.S. peer GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans for a new site in France, which they said would create around 1,000 new jobs and support Europe's plans to develop more microchips.

The companies said the new French site comprised a projected multi-billion euro collaborative investment that included significant financial support from the French state.

They did not disclose an amount but Le Figaro newspaper earlier reported that the new French site in Crolles would have an investment of nearly 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion).

($1 = 0.9853 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)