STL bus drivers to strike on Nov. 26-27: A union decision that unnecessarily hurts Laval transit users

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société de transport de Laval (STL) deplores the fact that Laval transit users will bear the brunt of yet another strike called by the bus drivers' union and scheduled to take place on November 26 and 27. The union's decision will result in significant disruptions to bus service, affecting Laval residents as well as Laval businesses and their customers. During the strike, bus service will be scaled back severely on Friday and halted on Saturday.

STL management sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience that the bus drivers' strike may cause transit users and finds it unfortunate that the union has made that decision despite ongoing negotiations. Another conciliation meeting is scheduled for November 29. STL believes in reaching a settlement through negotiations, not through actions that hurt transit users.

Public transit has taken a hard hit these past two years, with the pandemic causing a massive drop in ridership and resulting in considerable revenue losses for the entire metropolitan area.

As the STL continues to navigate these challenging financial times, it has recently renewed collective agreements with the maintenance and clerical workers' unions. The comprehensive offer submitted to the union is fair and comparable to the offers in those collective agreements. What's more, City of Laval employees and other bargaining units representing bus drivers across Québec have agreed to the same rates of pay.

November 26 and 27 schedules

On Friday, November 26, the bus system will run at 50% of its regular service levels, which means there will be big gaps in the schedule, with no service between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for example. There will be NO bus service on Saturday, November 27, meaning that transit users will have to find other means of transportation from 12:30 a.m. on Saturday through around 4 a.m. on Sunday when service is set to resume.

The STL would have liked to keep buses running on Saturday, November 27, and asked that service be maintained, but did not convince the union and the board.

Keep up to date on the latest developments at STLaval.ca/strike.

Essential services

Scheduling during a strike is a closely regulated legal process. The employer and the union negotiate to decide what essential services will be maintained throughout the strike. The agreement is then approved by a Tribunal administratif du travail judge.

Public transit is considered an essential service under the Labour Code insofar as it is instrumental in ensuring the unimpeded passage of emergency vehicles (e.g., police cars, fire trucks, ambulances).

Detailed schedules

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Bus service available during the following times (according to the planned schedule):

From 5:59 a.m. to 8:44 a.m.

From 2:59 p.m. to 6:29 p.m.

From 10:29 p.m. to 12:29 a.m.

If your bus is supposed to arrive shortly after the indicated end time, check the route start times to see whether the bus will come by. For example, the bus departing from the Le Carrefour bus terminal and normally arriving at your stop at 9:26 a.m. will be running, as it will leave the terminal at 8:43 a.m.

Shared taxi routes will operate on a regular schedule with no interruptions throughout the day. Transit users must check their bus schedules for transfers as applicable.

There will be no changes to Paratransit; service will be provided on a regular schedule. However, delays are to be expected as there will be an increase in ridership.

We encourage transit users and partners to keep an eye out for regular updates at STLaval.ca/strike.

NO BUS SERVICE during the following times:

Before 5:59 a.m.

From 8:45 a.m. to 2:58 p.m.

From 6:30 p.m. to 10:28 p.m.

From 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, to around 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, when service is set to resume.

BUS SERVICE CANCELLED for the day for:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27: No bus service

NO STL BUS SERVICE from 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to around 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, when service is set to resume .

The following routes will also be cancelled:

Shared taxi routes will operate on a regular schedule with no interruptions throughout the day.

There will be no changes to Paratransit; service will be provided on a regular schedule. However, delays are to be expected as there will be an increase in ridership.

About the Société de transport de Laval

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school service buses, shared taxis and paratransit vehicles that averages close to 19 million trips per year. The STL's regular bus service operates 46 routes with close to 2,700 stops across more than 1,400 km in the Laval area. The STL is recognized as one of North America's most innovative public transit corporations. www.stlaval.ca .

