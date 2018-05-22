Stitt tweet jokes about Montana fans

(STATS) - Former Montana coach Bob Stitt had some fun with Grizzlies fans on Twitter on Tuesday, although perhaps he couldn't be blamed if there was a tinge of seriousness in his tweet.

Stitt, whose contract was not renewed by Montana after his third season last year, tweeted: We closed on our home in Missoula yesterday. I'd like to thank all the helpful people that placed "For Sale" signs in our yard the past 3 years, since we sold it without having to list it!

Montana is known to have a demanding fan base. Stitt posted a 21-14 record with the Griz, but the perennial power missed out of the FCS playoffs in his final two seasons - the first time that has happened in back-to-back years since 1991 and '92.

Stitt tweeted a public statement on Jan. 31 to express gratitude over his three years at Montana. He is in his first year as an offensive analyst on Oklahoma State's staff.

After Stitt's firing, Bobby Hauck was hired for a second stint as Montana's coach.