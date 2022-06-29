Stitt wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma governor’s race

·3 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt easily won the GOP primary on Tuesday in his race for reelection as Oklahoma governor, taking advantage of a massive fundraising edge to dispatch three fellow Republicans.

Stitt’s feuds with fellow Republicans in the Legislature and with many Oklahoma-based Native American tribes didn’t seem to bother GOP primary voters, although the strained relationship with tribes, which have grown more powerful with an influx of casino revenue in recent decades, likely will be a factor in November’s general election.

Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former state senator, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno of Edmond also will be on the November ballot.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister both took massive fundraising advantages over their opponents into Tuesday's primary election in a state where hot-button issues like abortion, firearms and the death penalty are likely to be a focus in the race.

Stitt, 49, the wealthy former head of a Jenks-based mortgage company, raised about $5.4 million, nearly 20 times as much as his three GOP primary opponents combined, and is a heavy favorite to advance. But the first-term governor also was forced to spend heavily on advertising to counter millions of dollars in dark-money attack ads that painted him as soft on crime.

His Republican primary opponents include the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Joel Kintsel, 46, political unknown Moira McCabe, 40, and former Tulsa police officer Mark Sherwood, 57, a naturopathic doctor.

Polls across the state are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stitt took strong positions on hot-button issues important to conservatives during his first term in office, signing into law one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans in May, expanding access to firearms and overseeing a return of the death penalty after a nearly seven-year hiatus.

On the campaign stump, Stitt focused on what he called “Oklahoma’s Turnaround” and emphasized the state’s low unemployment and rebounding economy, including more than $2 billion that’s been socked away in state savings accounts. Even after four years in office, Stitt painted himself as a businessman and political outsider in the mold of former President Donald Trump.

“I was a complete outsider to politics,” Stitt said this year at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. “In fact, my first ever political donation was to Donald J. Trump for president.”

On the Democratic side, Hofmeister, 57, a longtime Republican and two-term head of Oklahoma's public schools system, announced last year she was switching parties to run against Stitt. The two had clashed over the state's handling of COVID-19 in schools, including a prohibition on mask mandates, and Stitt's support for a voucher plan that would divert public education funds to private schools.

Hofmeister faces longtime Oklahoma Democratic Party loyalist and former state Sen. Connie Johnson, 70, who was a leading liberal voice during her 12 years as a state legislator.

As a lifelong Republican, Hofmeister doesn't provide as clear an alternative to Stitt as most Democrats would. She describes herself as “pro-life," even though she says a decision on an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor. Johnson, on the other hand, was a staunch supporter of abortion rights during her time in the Senate.

Hofmeister had a major fundraising advantage over Johnson, raising more than $1.1 million compared to Johnson's $53,000. Of all the gubernatorial candidates, including Stitt, Hofmeister had the most cash on hand, about $490,000, heading into Tuesday's primary, according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Independent Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City anesthesiologist and former Republican state senator, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno of Edmond also will be on the November ballot.

Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EU climate talks head into overtime as countries scrap over funds

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -EU countries struggled on Tuesday to agree on new legislation to help combat climate change, with disagreements centred around a fund to help poorer citizens cope with CO2 costs and on how strict to make a 2035 phaseout of new fossil fuel cars. Environment ministers from the European Union's 27 member states were meeting in Luxembourg to negotiate their joint positions on more ambitious laws to reduce planet-warming emissions this decade and require countries to step up efforts to make energy, industry and transport greener. Agreement remained elusive on Tuesday evening, with talks still stuck over a fund to shield poorer households from CO2 costs under a new EU carbon market.

  • Hundreds of Mi'kmaw artifacts return home to Cape Breton

    Mi'kmaw beaded jewellery, arrow heads, tomahawks and other tools have come home to Cape Breton after spending decades in the archives of Mount Allison University in New Brunswick. A ceremony was held at the Membertou Heritage Park on Monday to welcome a collection of 250 artifacts sacred to the Mi'kmaq. Many of the objects are believed to have originated in Cape Breton. Heritage park museum manager Jeff Ward said the artifacts create a better understanding of how the Mi'kmaq hunted, traded and h

  • Daylight jewelry robbery at Markham’s Pacific Mall is under investigation

    Manfook Jewellery, located at Markham’s Pacific Mall, was robbed in the afternoon of June 22. Social media posts indicated the windows were smashed. York Regional Police confirmed the robbery but gave no further details. A witness who was nearby at the time of the attack said he heard a loud smashing of glass and saw people running out at around 12:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show the windows on the side of the shop were shattered. YRP Const. Laura Nicolle said the investigation is still in th

  • ‘Potential general threat’ moved CDDHS students to remote learning for final day

    Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) shifted students to remote learning for their final day of instruction last Friday (June 17) due to threats made against the local high school. On June 16, the high school issued a notice to parents informing them that the school had received information of a “potential general threat” and indication it would be carried out on Friday. The information sparked an investigation by police and the school, however they did not substantiate any potential thr

  • Air Guard troops doing space missions face identity crisis

    WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military's shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. For federal authorities, the issue is mainly about the money. A Space Guard, they say, will create u

  • Largest river in Guatemala choked by garbage that causes "trash tsunamis"

    The plastic industry emits at least 232 million tons of greenhouse gases annually, which is equivalent to the emissions from 116 coal-fired power plants, experts say.

  • More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen

    OTTAWA — Most people in Canada do not think people should have to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the Queen, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day. A Leger poll for the Association of Canadian Studies found that 56 per cent of respondents did not agree with swearing allegiance to the Queen. New Canadians have to swear an oath to the monarchy at citizenship ceremonies including a pledge to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, her heirs

  • Return of Ponoka Stampede marred by female volunteer's death

    A volunteer wrangler with the Ponoka Stampede died on Sunday night after she was thrown from her horse and trampled. The Stampede president, Jason Cline, said the incident happened during a practice for the opening ceremony. He described it as a tragic accident that's especially difficult during the return of the stampede after a two-year hiatus. "It's the most awful thing we could have asked for to kick off the Ponoka Stampede," Cline told CBC News. "I haven't seen this much support in the comm

  • From mosquito traps to bat boxes: Edmonton city councillors question new pest control program

    Heading into the rainy season, Edmonton's new natural approach to managing mosquitoes is getting scrutiny from some city council members on its cost, direction and likelihood of being effective. In April, council agreed to redirect $507,000 from the aerial spraying program toward developing biological pest control measures and an education campaign. The city will continue to spray pesticides by hand on the ground in areas like ditches to kill mosquitoes this season. On Monday, council's communit

  • Juno-nominated comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32

    Nick Nemeroff, the Montreal-raised standup comedian whose debut album was last year nominated for a Juno award, has died at age 32. Nemeroff died Monday according to an obituary posted on the website of a Montreal funeral home. His manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, said in a text message to CBC News that he didn't know the cause of death but that he "died in his sleep." A post on Nemeroff's Instagram account remembered him as a "comic's comic" with a "unique cadence, labyrinthin

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate