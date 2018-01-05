Stith scores 26 points, Old Dominion beats Rice 82-75 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) -- B.J. Stith scored 26 points with six of his 10-made shots from 3-point range and Old Dominion beat Rice 82-75 in overtime on Thursday night for its sixth straight win and coach Jeff Jones' 100th win at ODU.

Trey Porter dunked and made a free throw, Stith hit a jumper and a 3, and the Monarchs led 77-69 with 1:08 left in overtime after the Owls missed four straight shots. Rice scored its first points on Connor Cashaw's two free throws with 48 seconds left, but was outscored 5-4 from there.

Porter and Ahmad Caver scored 19 points apiece and Caver had four steals, four rebounds, and distributed 10 of the 20 assists for the Monarchs. Randy Haynes also passed out seven assists for Old Dominion (11-3, 2-0 Conference USA).

Old Dominion led 35-31 at halftime and led 69-63 with 1:31 left in regulation when Rice's Ako Adams hit back-to-back 3s to tie it at 69.

Robert Martin scored 17 points, Adams added 16, Cashaw scored 15 with seven assits, and Tim Harrison scored 10 for Rice (3-13, 0-3), which has lost six straight.