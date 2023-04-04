Stitching Up the Future: A Look at the Increasing Dental Suture Market

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Dental Suture market report from SkyQuest is an excellent analysis for people interested in learning more about the important statistics, trends and opportunities that is expanding quickly. The reports are written in clear and concise manner and making it accessible to various audiences, from market readers to industry specialists. Finally, one can develop a thorough grasp of the primary and secondary market forces, giving them a full picture of the present market environment and potential future developments.

Westford USA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Dental Suture market will attain a value of USD 6.87 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast (2022-2030). A rising number of inorganic activities, such as partnerships between market players, are anticipated to fuel the dental suture market during the forecast period. For instance, In December 2021, Healthium Medtech Limited, a supplier of various surgical support products, announced a collaboration with DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, Asia's leading partner for healthcare companies. DKSH will manage distribution, market Healthium's surgical products, and provide full-service representation in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos as part of the DKSH and Healthium partnership's expansion into those three countries.

According to the SkyQuest's, According to the PhRMA report Disorders of the Blood 2022, Over 3.2 million Americans live with a hemorrhage each year, which was released in May 2022. As a result, the market for Dental Suture is likely to grow as a result of an increase in patients with blood disorders and the increasing need to treat different bleeding conditions. Additionally, The U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) found that if blood loss persists and the patient enters Stage II shock the survivability rate decreases to just 14%.

Dental suture is a fibrous substance which can be used during mouth surgery to stitch up wounds. Dental stitches assist in supporting the tissues at the wound site and surrounding it while the wound heals. Both natural and artificial materials can be used to make dental stitches. While natural tooth sutures can be made from plain gut, silk, cotton, linen and chromic gut, synthetic dental sutures can be made from polyglycolic acid, polyester and nylon. Dental sutures can either be absorbed into the epidermis or they can be non-absorbable and need to be removed after the wound has healed.

Prominent Players in Dental Suture Market

B. Braun SE

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith+Nephew

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

ConMed Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Hygitech

DemeTech

Hu-Friedy

Surgical Specialties

Osteogenics Biomedical

Advanced Medical Solutions

Luxsutures

Titan Instruments

Implacore

Katsan Surgical Sutures

Sutumed

Hospitals Are Accounted the Largest Market Share Due to Availability of Advanced Infrastructure

Hospitals are expected to retain the largest market share in 2021 because they are in high demand in all countries around the world and offer more amenities than other services like dentist offices, among others. The number of hospitals is growing daily and governments worldwide place a high priority on the development of health infrastructure. As a result, hospitals are developing and this market is also expanding because hospitals have made significant investments and are equipped to handle the most expensive and cutting-edge dental sutures currently available.

SkyQuest's research analysis forecasts that North America dominates the dental suture industry. This is explained by elements like rising discretionary income and expanding dental tourism. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market will grow during the forecast period due to dental disorders carried by bad oral health and changing eating patterns. North America currently holds the majority of the market share due to the increasing incidence of oral issues. For instance, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDP) estimates that in 2021, approximately 63.1 million people will receive a cavity diagnosis, and that number will rise in 2022. In addition to this, the major players are consistently developing cutting-edge technological gadgets. This has a significant impact on the market's development as well as the adoption of devices in healthcare settings.

The Non-Absorbable Suture Segment Is Dominating the Market Due to Better Wound Support

The non-Absorbable suture segment is dominating the market because many surgeons consider that this material is preferable because it is easier to tie, unlikely to break prematurely and it elicits a minimal flammontary response. It is made up of manmade materials, which are not metabolized by the body. The most commonly used non-resorbable suture in dentistry is natural fiber silk. It is currently used for arthroscopic treatment and capillarity. It is mostly used because the customers need to relax and less painful process for healing their tooth and this material has the features which help them feel less pain during the treatment. Absorbable Suture is also captured the market segment it is popular in periodontal and implant surgeries, has more patient comfort, and has advantages, but the drawbacks are it is likely to break and have a flammontary response by the patients.

In Asia Pacific the dental suture market is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period. This is due to the factors such as population growth and greater financial support for the medical industry in this region. The market for dental sutures in this region is also growing as a result of the presence of several market players like Guangzhou Danter Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Haizhu MIM Products Co., Ltd and Dolphin Sutures. An ageing population with increasing dental care requirements has been the primary contributing factor in developed nations. By 2050, there will be three times as many individuals over 65 in the US, Europe, and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Dental Suture market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Dental Suture Market

In May 2022, Medical Microinstruments (MMI) SpA, a robotics company committed to enhancing clinical outcomes for patients enduring microsurgery, announced the introduction of its Symani Surgical System Simulator created by VirtaMed.

In June 2022, Striate+, a resorbable collagen membrane used for dental-guided bone and tissue regeneration procedures, has been supplied by Orthocell Ltd since signing a worldwide exclusive licencing and manufacturing arrangement with Bio Horizons Implant Systems Inc.

In April 2021, Dolphin Suture introduced its non-absorbable Polytetrafluoroethylene suture in India, expanding its line of dentistry products for the first time. In the new TEFLENE product range, dense PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) is available.

Key Questions Answered in Dental Suture Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

