Stirtz leads Drake against Murray State after 30-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (20-2, 10-2 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Murray State after Bennett Stirtz scored 30 points in Drake's 75-65 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Racers have gone 5-4 in home games. Murray State is fifth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Stirtz averaging 8.2.

Murray State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points and five assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games.

Mitch Mascari is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.5 points. Stirtz is averaging 19.1 points, 6.9 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press