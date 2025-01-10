Stirring Aston Villa comeback condemns Graham Potter to defeat in first West Ham game

Morgan Rogers was set up by Ollie Watkins for Aston Villa’s second - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

Here was an instant crash course in the weird and wonderful world of West Ham United for Graham Potter.

After just one training session, Potter experienced the new manager bounce and then a late collapse in the space of 96 mad minutes to underline why he will require patience repairing the damage of Julen Lopetegui’s tenure.

Aston Villa’s 150th anniversary match was an unpredictable roller-coaster and, in their black vintage kit, they produced a spirited late response to ruin Potter’s return to the dugout after 20 months out.

Villa were in party mood but their celebrations were threatening to fall flat until Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers finally broke the resistance of their visitors with two goals in five minutes.

For around an hour, West Ham were impressive and delivered a disciplined, well-organised performance which was so far removed from the mess under Lopetegui.

If Potter can deliver his messages so quickly, after succeeding the dismissed Spaniard on Thursday, there is much encouragement for the months ahead.

Yet the old frailties did surface as time began to tick away and Villa capitalised to move into the fourth round for only the second time in nine years.

10:29 PM GMT

The thoughts of Graham Potter

🗣️ "Disappointed to go out but lots of positives in the game, I think the players gave everything."



10:23 PM GMT

Unai Emery speaking to ITV

“Happy, but we were trying to set an objective of not conceding an easy goal, but we did it early again. “But we responded well. We did not concede chances again more or less. The players showed our wishes to do something in the competition. “We are conceding a lot of goals, but our most important objective is to win. We try to be strong here, to have a fortress. We have done what we have done all season. We responded well and controlled the game more or less. “Of course it is very important which team we will face after today. But now we focus, because we are in three competitions and we want to get something in the Champions League, in the Premier League and now in the FA Cup.”

10:20 PM GMT

Other FA Cup tie tonight

Adams Park hosted the other third round match tonight and Wycombe were the victors, beating Portsmouth 2-0 to join Aston Villa in the fourth round.

10:15 PM GMT

Ian Wright on ‘that’ corner decision

10:10 PM GMT

Controversial moment

The corner that should never have been given:

This is genuinely one of the strangest decision you will see. Yes, West Ham should have defended the corner better but the decision to give a corner is inexplicable. Even with VAR tonight the goal would still have stood as they would have not gone back to rule out the corner but that is a terrible call. West Ham were 1-0 up at the time.

10:07 PM GMT

Dion Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live

“It took Aston Villa a long time and they realised they had to show more energy. Substitutions made a huge difference and West Ham ran out of ideas. “I think Graham Potter will be happy. Out of possession they look hard to break down. When you have a new manager come in and you want to play a certain way it’s really draining. “It will take a bit of time, they did it great for 60 minutes, but then Aston Villa’s quality showed in the end.”

10:05 PM GMT

Morgan Rogers speaking to ITV

10:02 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Aston Villa 59%-41% West Ham

Shots: 16-11

Shots on target: 5-2

Corners: 9-4

Touches in opposition box: 33-12

09:58 PM GMT

Full time

There is the final whistle and Aston Villa are into the fourth round. They have come from behind to knock West Ham out. Graham Potter’s tenure at West Ham ends in defeat despite taking the lead early in the match through Paqueta. Onana and Rogers turned the game around in the second half for the hosts.

09:57 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Kudus finds Cresswell in acres of space out on the left but Nedeljkovic steps in with a crucial block from Cresswell’s cross to divert it behind for a corner. The delivery is poor and headed away at the near post.

West Ham keep it alive and Cresswell sends in another ball from the left. Olsen makes a mess of catching/ punching the ball and it falls at the feet of Ings. He has a great chance from around eight yards out but misses the target by a mile. Big, late chance for West Ham and that will probably have been their last opportunity.

09:53 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Wan-Bissaka’s cross from the right find Soucek, whose header is flicked on into the path of Ings at the back post. He is header is blocked behind for a corner, which Olsen punches away. Time is running out for the visitors.

09:52 PM GMT

90 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

There will be six added minutes.

09:50 PM GMT

88 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Time is not on West Ham’s side now. There are just a couple of minutes away plus stoppage time from being knocked out.

09:47 PM GMT

85 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Tielemans’ corner is flicked on at the near post by Buendia but his header is straight at Fabianski.

09:46 PM GMT

84 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Mavropanos is gingerly walking off and West Ham are going to make a double change:

ON Soler, Guilherme

OFF Mavropanos, Alvarez

09:44 PM GMT

82 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Rogers plays the ball forward into the path of Watkins but Kilman does just enough to get his foot in just before Watkins and divert it behind for a corner. Mavropanos is down with a head injury after trying to head the ball from the ground in the build-up. In the end all he did was head Rogers’ knee as he went forward and has caused himself some damager.

09:41 PM GMT

79 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

That was nearly game, set and match. Ramsey is set up on the edge of the box and, despite Alvarez trying to pull him back, he sends a powerful effort towards goal but it comes smashing back off the left post. You feel that would have the killer blow. This game has completely turned on its head.

09:39 PM GMT

77 mins: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

West Ham change:

ON Cresswell

OFF Scarles

09:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Rogers completes turnaround

In the space of a few minutes, Aston Villa have gone from 1-0 down to 2-1 up. Watkins is found on the left-hand side and he pulls a ball across the six-yard box. He picks out Rogers, whose first-time effort beats Fabianski and Aston Villa are now heading into the fourth round when just moments ago it looked like they might be heading out.

09:36 PM GMT

73 mins: Aston Villa 1 West Ham 1

Aston Villa have made a triple change:

ON Ramsey, Buendia, Nedeljkovic

OFF Bailey, Kamara, Cash

09:32 PM GMT

GOAL! Onana equalises for the hosts

West Ham are not happy and there is no VAR to save them. It comes from a corner that was never a corner. Fabianski saves an effort from Maatsen but cannot gather the ball. Onana is then on hand to poke home from just a few yards out. West Ham were also appealing for a foul on Paqueta in the build-up by Konsa but it looked like six of one. West Ham can feel very aggrieved though as I have no idea how or why that corner was given in the first place. It was nowhere near any West Ham player and that is one of the strangest decisions you will see.

HIS NAME IS NOT ANDRE! IT'S AMADOU ONANA FOR VILLA! ⚽️



09:30 PM GMT

68 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Tielemans has another effort which is blocked. Maatsen then takes on a shot from distance which Fabianski just about saves.

09:29 PM GMT

67 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Whenever there is a mis-placed pass from Aston Villa, it results in plenty of groans from the home fans.

Bailey’s shot is blocked inside the box by Kilman and the ball comes back to Tielemans, whose shot misses the target. He claims a corner but a goal-kick is given. Tielemans is frustrated with that decision and understandably so as it did take a deflection.

09:26 PM GMT

64 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Alvarez blocks a cross and Aston Villa win a corner on the right. The delivery is sent in but Kilman heads away. Aston Villa keep it alive and Tielemans’ cross is blocked again by Alvarez. There were appeals from the hosts for handball against Alvarez but it hit his arm after deflecting off his leg so never a penalty there. Remember there is no VAR tonight anyway.

09:23 PM GMT

61 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Maatsen cynically pulls back Coufal but, like Rogers did initially, he escapes without a yellow card. Maybe not as much of a yellow as the Rogers pull back but probably still lucky to not be booked. Coufal was definitely thinking it was a yellow.

09:21 PM GMT

59 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Coufal sends in a decent ball from the right but it is too far in front of Ings, who probably was not on his bike early enough and was on his heels too much.

09:20 PM GMT

58 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Rogers fouls Wan-Bissaka not far outside the Aston Villa box as the West Ham right-back was fouled trying to get on the end of a one-two with Kudus. Having just escaped a yellow card moments ago, he does not this time and the booking comes his way.

Scarles sends in a good delivery to the far post and Cash heads behind but he was pushed in the back by Kilman so Aston Villa have a free-kick.

No escape this time for Morgan Rogers

09:17 PM GMT

55 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Rogers is very lucky not to be shown a yellow card there. He cynically pulls Coufal back as he was driving forward but somehow escapes without a booking.

09:16 PM GMT

54 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

After good work down the right by Bailey, Rogers is presented with a chance on the edge of the box but makes an absolute mess of his effort and misses the target by quite some way.

09:15 PM GMT

53 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Rogers tries to feed a pass in behind the West Ham defence to find Watkins inside the box but Mavropanos does well to shield the ball into the path of his keeper Fabianski.

09:11 PM GMT

49 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

It is fairly quiet inside Villa Park at the start of this second half. Aston Villa certainly need to raise their performance level from what Roy Keane described an ‘absolutely rubbish’ first-half display.

09:07 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Villa Park. West Ham are making their second change of the night already as Coufal is coming on at the break, replacing Summerville who did look like he was struggling with a knock towards the end of the first half.

During the break Aston Villa were parading a number of former players as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations.

09:00 PM GMT

Meanwhile at Adams Park

There is one other FA Cup third-round tie taking place tonight. Currently Wycombe lead 2-0 against Portsmouth and they are 10 minutes into the second half at Adams Park.

08:58 PM GMT

08:58 PM GMT

Aston Villa rubbish?

In the ITV studio at half time, Roy Keane has described Aston Villa’s first-half performance as “absolute rubbish”. What do you think? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

08:54 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Aston Villa 65%-35% West Ham

Shots: 0-5

Shots on target: 0-2

Corners: 3-1

Touches in opposition box: 8-6

08:50 PM GMT

Half time

That is it for the first half at Villa Park and West Ham lead at the break thanks to Paqueta’s early goal. Graham Potter will be satisfied with the first 45 minutes of his tenure at West Ham.

08:49 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

The frustration from the home fans is growing as they are annoyed at the number of times their side have had possession and refused to play the ball forward, namely Mings holding onto the ball inside his own half.

08:46 PM GMT

45 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

There will be four added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:44 PM GMT

43 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

We are approaching half time and the hosts still look no closer to scoring. We will have plenty of added time at the end of this first half due to a couple of injuries. Bailey does though send a ball across the box but Watkins is not there to take advantage as Summerville clears away.

08:39 PM GMT

37 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Paqueta has a Paolo di Canio moment as he stops play after Bailey went down injured. Bailey slipped and was holding his knee as Paqueta had possession but the Brazilian did not play on. He perhaps thought Bailey was more injured than he actually has ended up being. Anyway plenty of appreciation shown towards Paqueta by the Aston Villa players.

08:35 PM GMT

34 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Kudus shoots from range and it is a fairly simple save for Olsen, but he does not gather properly at the first attempt. Ings was not far away from that and had he been on his toes, he may have been able to get to that.

Graham Potter will be pretty pleased with his side so far. Aston Villa have not troubled West Ham’s goal once tonight. Summerville has continued despite him looking slightly uncomfortable as he came back on.

08:32 PM GMT

31 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Maatsen thought he had the better of Summerville as he approached the left-hand side of the West Ham area but the West Ham forward does enough to divert it behind for a corner. Aston Villa play it short and then send it in. It is headed away but Aston Villa keep it alive. The ball is sent back in but Fabianski makes the catch. Onana was offside as the ball was crossed and was down momentarily. Summerville now goes down, needing some medical attention.

08:30 PM GMT

29 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Kudus is the first man into the book tonight for a late foul on Mings, who took a long time on the ball in his own area. That feels like a slightly harsh yellow card.

First booking of the match

08:29 PM GMT

28 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

West Ham have a free-kick out on the left inside the Aston Villa half which they will send into the area. Summerville sends in a low, driven ball and Onana’s header goes behind for a corner. Scarles sends in an inswinger, which drops for Alvarez. It is a great opportunity from around 10 yards out but it is a wild effort and misses the target by a mile.

08:24 PM GMT

23 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Barkley has hurt his foot and will be unable to continue. Onana is going to replace him. One injury-enforced charge for each side already.

A second injury of the game

08:22 PM GMT

21 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Aston Villa have an injury concern of their own now as Barkley is down. It looks like his night might be over.

08:19 PM GMT

18 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Kudus and Summerville harass Rogers and win the ball high up the pitch. Kudus moves into the box on the right and, similarly to the goal, cuts it back to Paqueta. He is in the same spot as his goal but on this occasion Cash does well to make the block.

08:17 PM GMT

15 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Fullkrug has to be helped off the field and that is going to be a number of weeks on the sidelines for the German striker. Ings, who joined West Ham from Aston Villa in January 2023, is on in Fullkrug’s place.

Another forward injury for West Ham

08:14 PM GMT

13 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1

Aston Villa win the first corner of the night but the visitors deal with it. But this is a huge concern for Graham Potter as Fullkrug goes down clutching his hamstring as they ran forward after clearing the ball. With Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen already out, this could be another lengthy forward lay-off facing West Ham.

08:10 PM GMT

GOAL! Paqueta gives Potter dream start

The Brazilian could have scored in the first minute but he does now! Summerville is found out on the right and he dribbles into the Aston Villa box. He cuts it across to find Paqueta, who hits it back across goal first time to find the bottom corner. Neat finish and Graham Potter could not have hoped for a better start. His tenure begins with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes of his first game.

08:09 PM GMT

8 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 0

He has only been in the job for a few days but Graham Potter has the opportunity tonight to take his side into the fourth round of the FA Cup. So far Aston Villa have struggled to fashion any genuine opportunities on the West Ham goal.

Graham Potter was born in Solihull

08:06 PM GMT

5 mins: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 0

It is very strange to see a football shirt these days with no sponsors on it. Aston Villa’s anniversary black kit is simple, with the old emblem and then on the back just big white numbers.

Retro kit for Aston Villa

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Aston Villa 0 West Ham 0

Graham Potter nearly has the dream start as West Ham come so close to scoring inside the first minute. Paqueta fires a shot towards goal from outside the box and his effort goes inches wide. He struck it well and was really not far away from wheeling away in celebration.

West Ham so nearly take the lead inside the opening minute

08:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Villa Park. A reminder that there are no more replays at any stage of the FA Cup so we will get a definitive result tonight, even if we need extra time and penalties. There is also no VAR, which will only come in at the fifth round stage.

07:57 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are wearing a special black kit as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations. No names on the back, just old-fashioned white numbers.

07:52 PM GMT

Reminder of the teams

Aston Villa: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Kamara, Barkley, Bailey, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.

Substitutes: Bogarde, Digne, Buendia, Ramsey, Nedeljkovic, Onana, Jimoh, Burrowes, Gauci.

West Ham: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Kudus, Alvarez, Fullkrug.

Substitutes: Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Guilherme, Foderingham.

07:49 PM GMT

Youri Tielemans talking to ITV

🗣️ "The way the club is run at the moment is really good and we want to make the club proud."



07:47 PM GMT

Potter a good appointment? Roy Keane does not think so!

07:44 PM GMT

More 150th anniversary celebrations

07:40 PM GMT

Graham Potter speaking pre-match

"It just felt really right."



07:35 PM GMT

Visitors out to warm up

07:31 PM GMT

Full team news

Robin Olsen, Ian Maatsen and Morgan Rogers come in for Aston Villa from their 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League last weekend. Captain John McGinn misses out with a hamstring injury whilst Jhon Duran is still banned.

Aston Villa: Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Kamara, Barkley, Bailey, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins.

Substitutes: Bogarde, Digne, Buendia, Ramsey, Nedeljkovic, Onana, Jimoh, Burrowes, Gauci.

Graham Potter makes three changes in his first game of charge. Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal for the visitors as Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ollie Scarles also come into the starting side after their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City, which was Julen Lopetegui’s final game in charge of the club.

West Ham: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Kudus, Alvarez, Fullkrug.

Substitutes: Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Guilherme, Foderingham.

07:26 PM GMT

‘West Ham have no vision for change no matter who the manager is’

As David Moyes might say were he pressed on the subject of managing West Ham United: making a success of it is not as easy as some people might have you believe. Seven months since the end of the Moyes era – that lasted more than five years plus an earlier fireman stint in 2017-18 – the club are back in crisis after taking the rare step of sacking a manager mid-season. To say that Moyes was never a favourite of the fans is putting it mildly. His style of play and his ambition were questioned. The great potential of the club, many thought, remained unfulfilled. But Moyes was able to coax a club pulled in all directions to three top-half Premier League finishes in four full seasons, as well as a European trophy.

Our chief football writer Sam Wallace has his say on the situation at West Ham.

07:20 PM GMT

Special night for Aston Villa on their 150th anniversary

07:16 PM GMT

Potter speaking about taking the West Ham job

'It's an amazing club with a tremendous, loyal fanbase that's passionate, that's knowledgeable, that knows the football, that knows what they like, knows what they want.' ⚒️



07:11 PM GMT

‘Ten clubs and four countries wanted Potter – that is why West Ham are lucky to have him’

In his 20 months out of football, Graham Potter fielded interest from more than 10 clubs, in England and overseas, and four foreign national football associations. Potter spent time with Steve Borthwick, the head coach of the England rugby union team, visited different sports, some of which were in the United States, gave a leadership talk in the Falklands, started to learn Spanish, hit the gym and even went to see Taylor Swift at Wembley. But now he is more than ready to re-enter the washing machine, as he once described it, of Premier League football management at West Ham United. Given he met the media before he met his new squad, Potter could be forgiven for watching Friday night’s FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa from the stands. But he described his first day back as “Christmas for the adults”, so why wait to get stuck into the presents?

For more from Matt Law, click here.

07:04 PM GMT

Potter arriving for duty

07:02 PM GMT

West Ham team news

07:00 PM GMT

Aston Villa team news

06:55 PM GMT

06:52 PM GMT

New man in charge for West Ham ahead of Aston Villa FA Cup tie

West Ham head to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup tonight with a new manager. After weeks and weeks of speculation, Julen Lopetegui has gone and former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is in. Heavy back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City has caused West Ham, who sit in 14th in the Premier League, to make a change and Potter is the man chosen to replace Lopetegui.

Potter explained in his first press conference as the new West Ham manager why he felt this was the right job to take.

“[I am] very excited, very proud day to be head coach of this amazing club,” said Potter. “It is a big tradition, big history, big expectation. A big challenge. It is a bit like Christmas for the adults. Excited, not the best of sleeps last night just from excitement. Looking forward to meeting the players, meeting our supporters and getting going.”

“It has been 20 months of a good rest, a good break. In that time you speak to lots of people, lots of conversations with different owners and directors. It was important that I chose the right option for me at the right time. As soon as I spoke to this club, it felt right for me.

Lopetegui out, Potter in

“When you have had lots of time to think, sometimes it is a feeling in you. The board’s ambition, their trust and belief in me, looking at the playing squad and the academy. It is a massive club but it is a family club. I like that connection, that sense of fighting together.”

Potter’s opposite number tonight, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, believes the new West Ham boss will do a good job.

“West Ham have very good players. It is a good club,” he said. “It is not a good news when they are changing one coach. But of course, now the opportunity is for him.

“We are going to respect West Ham, we are going to respect him. [Graham] Potter was successful when he was coaching before here in England. He has experiences and I think he is going to do good work.”

Aston Villa, who are currently eighth in the Premier League, will be without their captain John McGinn tonight, who went off went a hamstring injury in their win over Leicester.

Tonight is the first time these sides have met in the FA Cup since March 1980, with West Ham winning 1-0 in the quarter-finals on their way to winning the trophy. West Ham’s FA Cup campaign was ended at this stage last season after losing to Bristol City whilst Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough 1-0. Back in August Aston Villa beat West Ham 2-1 in the league.

Team news to follow shortly.