Stirling University lecturers to walk out over 50% marking boycott pay deduction

Stirling University lecturers are to commence a three-day walkout after their pay was docked by 50% for participating in a marking and assessment boycott over pay.

Students have previously voiced concern that their degrees could be devalued as members of the University and College Union (UCU) refuse to mark exams or assessments in a dispute with the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA).

It has seen academics at 145 universities across the UK take part in the marking boycott since April 20, with the union vowing to continue until an improved offer is made.

But Stirling academics have said half of their pay is being deducted as a result of taking part in the boycott.

Lecturers are still working their normal hours at the university and providing support for students, UCU Scotland has said, however the union argues the wage deduction does not reflect the percentage of time staff spend marking and assessing work.

Now, the union has announced lecturers in Stirling will walk out on Tuesday before returning to teaching on Friday June 30.

It follows similar action taken by Edinburgh, Dundee and Queen Margaret universities.

Mary Senior, UCU Scotland official, said: “Staff choose to work in universities because they want to teach and support students.

“The very last thing staff want to do is take industrial action, but over 10 years of pay being held down and worsening conditions has left us with no option.

“The principal at Stirling, Gerry McCormac, should stop trying to circumvent lawful industrial action short of strike and join the increasing number of principals and vice-chancellors calling for new, meaningful talks to resolve the dispute.”

Last week, higher education minister Graeme Dey said the marking boycott was “regrettable” after it emerged some students will graduate from university without knowing their degree results.

Raj Jethwa, chief executive of UCEA, said: “Policies on withholding pay are clear and factual, communicated to staff, and aimed at protecting students. HE institutions have a duty to protect their students and so they reject partial performance and – as UCU knows – they are legally entitled to withhold full pay for partial performance of duties such as MAB.

“HE institutions respect employees’ right to take lawful industrial action and, in turn, UCU needs to respect the employers’ right to withhold pay for not fulfilling contracts. Each autonomous HE institution is of course fully focused on managing this period of potential disruption as best they can for their students. We are disappointed that UCU is encouraging its members to target students.”

A Stirling University spokesperson said: “The university is disappointed that this additional strike action is taking place.

“Our focus is on ensuring all our graduating students and their guests can celebrate and enjoy their graduation day, and we are grateful to all those staff across the institution who have worked hard to make this happen.

“A small number of staff continue to participate in the marking and assessment boycott, as part of sector-wide industrial action.

“Marking and the facilitation of assessments form part of the contractual duties of teaching staff. Staff who are not fulfilling their contractual obligations will have part of their pay withheld.”

Meanwhile, members of the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS) at Edinburgh College began industrial action in response to compulsory redundancies.

The union’s general secretary, Andrea Bradley, said members were left with “no option” in the face of “wilful intransigence by the management of the college”.

The college rejected the appeal of one member of lecturing staff who faces redundancy from Friday.

She added: “Given the size and scope of Edinburgh College as an organisation, the EIS would have anticipated meaningful discussions and offers of retraining or upskilling for the colleague who faces unemployment as of Friday.

“Despite retraining or upskilling being raised on several occasions by EIS representatives, and despite a so-called recruitment freeze having been abandoned, these discussions have not taken place, thereby limiting suitable alternatives to redundancy for the colleague who also happens to be an EIS branch rep.”

An Edinburgh College spokesperson said: “The college continues to hold talks with our local EIS-Fela (Further Education Lecturers Association) branch and to explore all suitable alternative employment opportunities in this case.”