Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream Recipe

bok choy with tofu cream - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Few dishes are as versatile, quick, and downright delicious as a well crafted stir-fry. This recipe by Tanika Douglas marries the fresh subtlety of bok choy with the velvety richness of tofu cream. The plant-based dish features a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, featuring the tender yet crunchy veg, silky tofu, savory soy sauce, and slightly spicy chili.

Never made tofu cream? A vegan cooking staple, this spread can take on any flavors you like, but this version is transformed with tahini, sesame oil, and garlic, creating the perfect bed of umami for the stir-fried bok choy. It's a brilliant plant-based condiment that doesn't compromise on flavor or creaminess, making it perfect for those seeking dairy-free recipes.

One of the standout features of this recipe is its efficiency. With just 10 minutes of preparation and 5 minutes of cooking time, it's a testament to how a few high-quality ingredients can shine when paired with the right seasonings and cooking method. While this stir-fried bok choy with tofu cream can certainly shine on its own, it's also a versatile side dish that pairs perfectly with rice and noodles.

Gather The Ingredients For This Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream

Ingredients for the dish. - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

To create the tofu cream, you will need firm tofu, tahini, sesame oil, garlic, salt, white pepper, and water, which you'll blend until smooth and creamy. The stir-fried bok choy component of this dish comes together with more garlic, ginger, red chili, bok choy, and toasted sesame seeds, while the umami-rich sauce drizzled over the bok choy consists of soy sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing cooking wine, sugar, cornstarch, water, and vegetable oil.

As far as substitutions and adjustments, the soy sauce can be swapped for gluten-free tamari for an equally delicious stir-fry, and you can use as much chili, garlic, and ginger as you like. When sourcing bok choy, look for crisp, bright green leaves and white stalks. Avoid yellowing leaves, as this is a sign that the bok choy is old. Finally, firm tofu is incredibly important in this recipe, as it gives the rich tofu cream its stability and creaminess for the bok choy to rest upon. While silken tofu has many wonderful uses in cooking, it can create a thinner cream when blended, which is not ideal in this particular instance.

Step 1: Blend The Tofu Cream

blending tofu - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

To make the tofu cream, place the tofu, tahini, sesame oil, garlic, salt, white pepper, and water into a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy, and set aside.

Step 2: Make The Sauce

bowl of soy sauce dressing - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing cooking wine, sugar, corn flour, and water. Mix well.

Step 3: Heat The Skillet

pouring oil into pan - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Place a large skillet over medium heat and add the vegetable oil.

Step 4: Stir-Fry The Bok Choy

adding bok choy to pan - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add the garlic, ginger, chili, and bok choy to the skillet and fry for 2 minutes or until the bok choy begins to wilt.

Step 5: Steam The Bok Choy

steaming bok choy - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Cover the skillet with the lid and allow the bok choy to steam for 2 minutes.

Step 6: Add The Sauce To The Pan

adding sauce to stir-fry - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Remove the lid, pour in the soy sauce mixture, and toss to coat the bok choy. Remove the pan from heat and set aside.

Step 7: Add The Tofu Cream To The Serving Plate

Tofu cream on plate - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Dollop the tofu cream onto a large serving plate and smooth the top with a spoon.

Step 8: Plate The Bok Choy Over The Tofu Cream

sauce on top of bok choy - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Top the tofu cream with the cooked bok choy and remaining soy sauce mixture.

Step 9: Garnish And Serve

Stir-fried bok choy and tofu cream - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.

How Should You Store Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream?

Stir-fried bok choy and tofu cream - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Leftovers are the ultimate way to cheat an easy dinner, and this stir-fried bok choy with tofu cream pairs beautifully with rice or noodles for a bulked-up meal. To store the dish, Douglas recommends, "First, separate the bok choy from the tofu cream, and store them in 2 separate airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Storing the components on their own will assist in easy reheating the following day." When you're ready to serve the dish again, just heat up the bok choy in the microwave — not too long, otherwise it could lose its crunch — before plating it over the cold tofu cream.

While the bok choy sits in the fridge, it will continue to absorb the delicious, umami-rich sauce, resulting in tasty leftovers that are sure to satisfy. This, especially, makes this recipe a brilliant option for meal prep lunches throughout the work week. "If I am short on time during the week, I love making a double batch of this dish to use in easy lunches," Douglas says. "Simply pair with a carbohydrate (I love soba noodles) or a protein such as tofu or chicken, and enjoy!"

What Are The Health Benefits Of Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream?

Stir-fried bok choy and tofu cream - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

While this stir-fried bok choy with tofu cream recipe delivers on plenty of savory flavor, it's also packed with nutrients! Bok choy is a powerhouse, providing vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium. These nutrients are essential for maintaining healthy bones, skin, and overall immune function. In addition, bok choy is a good source of dietary fiber, which aids in digestion.

Tofu, meanwhile, is a great plant-based source of protein — essential for muscle health and overall body function — making this dish suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Moreover, the sesame oil and tahini used in the tofu cream provide healthy fats, which benefit the heart and can help reduce inflammation.

This dish can also easily be made gluten-free by substituting the soy sauce for a gluten-free soy sauce or tamari, making it suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Lastly, as this stir-fried bok choy with tofu cream recipe is entirely plant-based, it is suitable for vegetarians and vegans who want a nutrient-rich meal without animal products.

Stir-Fried Bok Choy With Tofu Cream

Stir-fried bok choy and tofu cream - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 10mCook Time: 5mYield: 4 servingsIngredients

:::For the tofu cream:::

1 pound firm tofu, cubed

1 tablespoon tahini

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ cup water

:::For the bok choy:::

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons Shaoxing cooking wine

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons ginger, finely grated

1 long red chilli, finely chopped

4 bok choy, quartered

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Directions

To make the tofu cream, place the tofu, tahini, sesame oil, garlic, salt, white pepper, and water into a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy, and set aside. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, Shaoxing cooking wine, sugar, cornstarch, and water. Mix well. Place a large skillet over medium heat and add the vegetable oil. Add the garlic, ginger, chili, and bok choy to the skillet and fry for 2 minutes or until the bok choy begins to wilt. Cover the skillet with the lid and allow the bok choy to steam for 2 minutes. Remove the lid, pour in the soy sauce mixture, and toss to coat the bok choy. Remove the pan from heat and set aside. Dollop the tofu cream onto a large serving plate and smooth the top with a spoon. Top the tofu cream with the cooked bok choy and remaining soy sauce mixture. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.

