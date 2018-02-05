Stipe Miocic Says ‘Nothing Heals Overnight,' Not Even His Relationship with UFC

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It has been well documented that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic and the brass at the UFC haven't had the best of relationships over the past couple of years. Leading up to Miocic's most recent title defense against Francis Ngannou, in particular, left Miocic feeling put off by his employer.

But now, having dominated Ngannou, it seems the UFC is all-aboard the Miocic heavyweight freight train, lining him up as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter and matching him against his fellow coach, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, for a UFC 226 heavyweight title fight this summer in a champion vs. champion blockbuster. The bout headlines International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which is the UFC's biggest annual event.

Though everything is headed in the right direction for Miocic, old wounds have still left some scars, and will take time to fully heal.

As Miocic said about his relationship with the UFC at the TUF 27 Media Day, “Nothing heals overnight;” not even his relationship with the UFC brass.