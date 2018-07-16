Stipe Miocic wants Daniel Cormier rematch, criticizes Brock Lesnar for storming into cage

Fresh off being stripped of his heavyweight belt, Stipe Miocic demanded an immediate rematch with current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and called Brock Lesnar’s appearance in the cage following the Miocic-Cormier fight on July 7 “disrespectful” while speaking with ESPN.

Miocic lost his UFC heavyweight title to Cormier on July 7

Miocic, 35, had successfully defended his title three times, and hadn’t lost since 2014, before being knocked out in the first round at UFC 226. He was adamant he deserves another shot at Cormier, who inadvertently poked Miocic in the eye shortly before the knockout.

I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my a– if you don’t think I deserve that.

Miocic said he hopes UFC accepts an immediate rematch and added he would not accept any other fights.

Brock Lesnar entered the cage after the fight

Miocic had planned to ask for a rematch in the post-match interview before Lesnar stepped in, he told ESPN. Lesnar is suspended until 2019 due to a drug policy violation.

I thought they were going to interview me [after the fight] and I was going to ask for a rematch. When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?

Even though UFC president Dana White apologized, Miocic called Lesnar’s entrance “a s— show” and “disrespectful.” Miocic said White’s apology “didn’t mean anything.”

While Miocic (18-3) asks for a rematch, it appears that Cormier (21-1) has his sights set on Lesnar (5-3) as soon as Lesnar is eligible.

