How to get stinky Bradford Pear trees removed from your NC property at a discount or free

Spring is on the horizon, and that means Bradford Pear trees are blooming and starting to stink up neighborhoods throughout Charlotte and the rest of North Carolina.

In addition to their odor, the trees are an invasive species that local ecosystems are better off without, experts say.

If you’ve got Bradford trees on your property, you’ve also got options for getting them removed and replaced at little to no cost through a statewide initiative.

Here’s what to know about why Bradford Pears are harmful and what North Carolina homeowners can do to get them taken care of on the cheap:

Bradford Pear tree problems

Arguably the most obvious issue with Bradford Pears is their rotten smell. The odor comes from two chemicals that the trees emit, Kelly Oten, an NC State Extension forest health specialist, previously told McClatchy News.

In addition to the stink, the trees are also an invasive species in North Carolina. That can have a detrimental effect on native plants and the food chain.

They’re also often brittle, Oten added, which can make them more likely to break and cause property damage and/or injuries.

How to get discounted Bradford Pear tree removal

If you want to get rid of Bradford Pears on your property, there are ways to get the trees removed and replaced at little to no cost to you.

The NC Bradford Pear Bounty — “a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC

Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service, and NC Wildlife Federation” — hosts events throughout the state each year.

North Carolina homeowners can register with the program at treebountync.com to receive a native replacement tree.

“Tree removal is the homeowner’s responsibility,” the program explains, but “several tree care service providers are offering discounts for those participating in the program.”

That includes multiple tree removal programs in the Charlotte area.

What should you replace Bradford pears with?

The NC Bradford Pear Bounty offers a number of native replacement trees, including: