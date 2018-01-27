Stingy No. 2 Virginia visits potent No. 4 Duke

at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"There's no looking behind and no looking ahead," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "You have to stay in the now."

That has arrived in terms of this showdown. The contrasts, aside from the high rankings and spiffy records, couldn't be more obvious.

Virginia (19-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) ranks tops in the country in defense, allowing 51.6 points per game. The Cavaliers' last three opponents have been held to fewer than 50 points.

Virginia won 61-36 on Tuesday night at home against No. 18 Clemson, marking the fewest points ever allowed by the Cavaliers against a ranked opponent.

"The season is going to get tougher as we go on the road more," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "The competition is good. League play is so tough."

Duke (18-2, 6-2) is averaging 91.7 points. The Blue Devils have scored 80 or more points in 16 consecutive games, tying for fifth among all-time ACC stretches of that production level.

"It's scary to see what we can be when we get out and play like that and connect and play our game," Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III said.

This marks the 15th time two top-five teams are meeting at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is 11-3 in the first 14 such encounters.

"They have very talented guys," Duke guard Grayson Allen said. "Like always, a very, very good defensive team so we're going to have to be very sharp attacking them. It's going to be a great game in Cameron."

Virginia holds a two-game lead on second-place Duke in the ACC standings, and this is the only regular-season meeting between the teams. The Cavaliers are 8-0 in the ACC for the first time since a 12-0 start in 1980-81.

This game marks the midway point of the league schedule.

"To be successful, I don't think it's easy because there's a lot of parity," Bennett said. "You embrace the challenge and its next game. You don't get (distracted) by the past, you look at the next challenge."