Sting's Former London Home Is For Sale — and Queen Elizabeth Is One of the Neighbors!

You can stand very close to Sting — if you have a cool $17 million to spare.

The 17-time Grammy winner’s former central London home is on the market and features seven floors, two roof terraces, an elevator, a grand drawing-room, and landscaped private gardens.

Built in 1775, the 5,901-square-foot Georgian townhouse also overlooks historic St. James’s Park, meaning the home's new owner will be neighbors with Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace.

The home — which Sting and wife Trudie Styler rented for around two years — also has a separate study for working from home, two reading nooks, four guest bedrooms, a large contemporary kitchen, and many carefully preserved period features, ranging from marble fireplaces to intricate plasterwork.

“It's a beautiful Georgian townhouse with elegant living space and great acoustics," says Gary Hersham from real estate agents Beauchamp Estates. "It's the perfect home for any music mogul or performer looking for exceptional entertaining space.”

Sting, 68, lived in the historic home while he renovated his permanent family home in nearby Westminster.

The spot is just about as far removed from Sting's hometown of Wallsend in the northeast of England as can be imagined.

The "Roxanne" singer recently wrote about his early life in the Broadway musical The Last Ship, which details the demise of a proud shipbuilding town and the local trade union's struggle to cope with the fallout.

