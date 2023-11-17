Sting, Jonas Brothers Set to Headline at Lollapalooza India – Global Bulletin

LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA HEADLINERS

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic are among the headline acts set to perform at Lollapalooza India. The music festival is set for a second edition Jan. 27-28, 2024, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and will comprise four stages with over 20 hours of live music.



Other confirmed acts include: “piano rockers of alternative rock Keane; bold and fearless pop phenomenon and singer-songwriter Lauv; modern dance music duo Jungle; inimitable sound rockers Royal Blood; radical and unorthodox hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA; Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza; French house DJ Malaa; eclectic, psychedelic and pop music blending Caribou; K-pop and rock music fusion powerhouse The Rose; bilingual K-pop American blend of pop, R&B and soulful vocals of Eric Nam; pioneering world music sounds blended with Indian folk and classical melodies by Anoushka Shankar; one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music Fatoumata Diawara; global festival favorite hip-hop record producer and DJ Kenny Beats; India’s most sought after contemporary Indian folk band The Raghu Dixit Project; homegrown favorites multilingual indie-folk alternative band When Chai Met Toast; and Israeli alternative indie electronic pop sound masters Garden City Movement,” organizers said.

Paramount+ Australia has launched the service’s Premium tier subscription plan to provide consumers with a variety of choices on how they would like to access the service’s ‘Mountain of Entertainment.’ The Premium plan brings Paramount’s blockbusters, exclusive originals, and hit shows to new heights with premium quality formats, including 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Premium subscribers can also utilize four concurrent streams (instead of the two streams that come with the standard plan). The Premium plan launches in Australia for A$13.99 ($9.10) monthly and A$124.99 ($81.30) annually.

Universal Music Group India and Indian independent talent management company Represent have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the opportunities available for its artists. Working together on artist development and fan engagement, Represent’s talent roster will gain access to UMG’s global footprint across distribution, publishing and brands. Some of its artists, who have billions of streams combined, will be distributed and supported under this strategic partnership include Anuv Jain, MC Stan, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Yashraj, Hanita Bhambri, Akanksha Bhandari, Kamakshi Khanna, Saahel, Savera, Kayan, OAFF and Jai Dhir.

