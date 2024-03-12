Sting Announces ‘Sting 3.0’ Tour Dates, Plans to Perform as Part of a Trio

Sting has announced his “Sting 3.0” tour dates, with plans to perform as one-third of a trio at smaller venues across North America.

The Police frontman will hit the road alongside drummer Chris Maas, who previously served as tour drummer for Mumford & Sons, as well as longtime collaborator and guitarist Dominic Miller. The three will perform Sting’s biggest hits and are set to kick off the tour, presented by Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, at Detroit’s The Fillmore on September 17. Throughout the trek, they plan on staging multiple nights at various venues, including Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Paramount, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern and Philadelphia’s The Met. “Sting 3.0” will conclude in L.A. on Nov. 13.

Sting’s Fan Club members have access to presale tickets beginning today, while Citi presale begins on March 12. General sale starts on March 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are also available on resale sites such as Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek and Ticketmaster.

Check out the tour dates for “Sting 3.0” below:

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

(CEPAC)

Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

