Stinchcombe villagers want 20mph speed limit over safety fears

Residents living in a village are campaigning for a 20mph (32km/h) speed limit amid concerns for their safety.

Campaigners say fast-moving traffic in Stinchcombe, Stroud, is making streets dangerous for residents.

They say a new speed limit would clamp down on fast traffic that has become worse in recent years.

Gloucestershire County Council says it is planning to install "new gateway signs and Vehicle Activated Signs in the village" to "help reduce speeds".

Stinchcombe Community Speed Watch Group member Kathleen Hudson says speeding has "got worse" in the past few years.

"It's at its worst on the two B roads through the village," she said.

"The last couple of times I've done roadside monitoring, we've had over 30 vehicles doing 35mph and over in a 30mph area."

Jo Grant, who lives on one of the main roads through the village, told the BBC she had to tend to her garden hours before morning rush-hour to feel safe.

"I've got a roadside verge which I've planted out," said Ms Grant.

"By 7am, there are too many cars coming round for me to safely be in the road doing any weeding.

"I think a 20mph zone is really, really important not just for pedestrians but also for drivers," she said.

"I'd hate to think what a driver would feel if they came round the corner and hit me and my dog or one of my neighbours with their children when they were crossing the road.

"I think that would be really hard for people to deal with.

"It's not just about the pedestrians, it's also about the drivers."

Since September, 20mph has been the default speed limit for built-up areas in Wales.

But the UK Government, which has responsibility for England's roads, says it does not support a "blanket" change.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told the BBC in September: "We want them put in place where they make sense", such as "outside a school, or in a heavily built-up area where you might have children playing, or where there's a particular issue with accidents".

Local authorities have responsibility for the implementation of such schemes.

In its Road Safety Policy, Gloucestershire County Council says it "considers that 20mph should be the accepted speed for drivers in places where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix".

Responding to Stinchcombe residents' concerns, Gary Wilson, local highways manager, said: "We would like to thank residents for bringing this issue to our attention.

"This council is committed to improving road safety and we take these concerns very seriously.

"We have held meetings with the parish council and are planning to install new gateway signs and Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS) in the village, which tell a driver if they're exceeding or sticking to the speed limit, to help reduce speeds."

