Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in June 2023

The three giant federal stimulus payments in 2020 and 2021 made big headlines, but many states got into the act in 2022 and 2023 as well.

Unfortunately for those looking for payments, most of the deadlines to file have long passed, and most of the money has already been distributed. However, there are still a handful of states that have either recently authorized new stimulus or have yet to distribute all of the money they originally allocated. Those states are listed below.

Idaho

Idaho sent out tax rebates and “Special Session Rebates” in March and September 2022. Those payments have been completed for residents that filed their tax returns on time. However, for those who got extensions or filed later, rebates are continuing to be processed through the summer of 2023.

Illinois

October 17, 2022 was the last date that you could file for both the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and/or the Property Tax Rebate. Most of those payments have already been made. However, the state Comptroller has indicated that payments will continue until all have been issued.

Maine

As with most states, the time limit to file for a state rebate has already passed. The final day that residents could have filed for the Maine Winter Energy Relief Payment was Oct. 31, 2022. Payments commenced in Jan. 2023 and have essentially been completed. However, if you qualify for a payment but have not received one, you still have until June 30 to contact the State Tax Assessor to prove your eligibility. Those who are approved may receive a rebate up until Sept. 30, 2023.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts began paying out state tax refunds in Nov. 2022, and those payments are essentially over. Eligible filers were entitled to a refund of 14.0312% of their 2021 Massachusetts state tax liability. Late filers do have until Sept. 15, 2023 to get their returns in and still qualify for the rebate, which will be paid about one month after the state processes their returns.

Montana

Montana is currently the only state offering a fresh stimulus package for the second half of 2023. Residents may qualify for a property tax rebate of up to $500 and/or an income tax rebate equal to the lesser of $2,500 for joint filers ($1,250 for other classifications) or their actual state tax liability. Income tax rebates will be paid between July and Dec. 31, 2023, while property tax rebates must be claimed online or via the U.S. mail between Aug. 15 and Oct. 1, 2023.

New Mexico

New Mexico is offering two types of rebates to residents in 2023, one for taxpayers and one for those that are not required to file taxes. The income tax rebate amounts to $1,000 for joint filers and $500 for single filers and those that are married and filing separately. Those rebates will be paid out in mid-June 2023. For those not required to file an income tax return, the amount is still being determined and will be paid out in July.

