New stimulus discount could pay for your internet each month

A long-awaited pandemic deal is finally kicking in next week, giving struggling families a monthly discount on their internet bills.

The benefit, included in former president Donald Trump’s final stimulus package, was approved by Congress all the way back in December.

It’s taken a while to arrive, but if you’re having a tough time covering your household expenses or paying down debt, this discount could offer some much-needed relief.

Here’s how to find out whether you qualify and how to apply once the program begins accepting applications May 12.

How does it work?

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It’s designed to ensure families don’t lose access to an essential resource during the pandemic.

“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” says the FCC’s acting chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, in a release.

“With the help of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, we have a new way for households to access virtual learning, for patients to connect to telehealth providers and for those struggling in this pandemic to learn new online skills and seek their next job.”

Working with broadband providers, the FCC is offering:

Up to $50 a month off your broadband service and associated equipment rentals.

A discount of up to $75 a month on your broadband service if your home is on qualifying tribal lands.

A one-time discount of up to $100 on a laptop, tablet or desktop computer.

It won’t make up for a job loss or unexpected medical costs, but when combined with benefits like the expanded child tax credit found in President Joe Biden’s first stimulus bill, the extra cash may help you ride out the coming months.

Who qualifies for a discount?

You’ll be eligible for the internet stimulus as long as your household meets one of the following criteria:

Your income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guideline for your family size, or you receive assistance through a program like SNAP, Medicare or Lifeline.

You were approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school breakfast or lunch program during the last or current school year.

You experienced a substantial loss of income due to losing your job or being furloughed since Feb. 29, 2020 and your household income last year was at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

You meet the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID programs.

Each household is entitled to just one monthly service and one device discount, even if you have multiple eligible members in a single household.

The FCC will continue to provide eligible households with the monthly credit until the $3.2 billion allocated for the program runs out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID crisis — whichever comes sooner.

Where can I apply for this discount?

You can apply through one of three ways:

Fill in the online form. As of May 12, an online application will be available in both English and Spanish on the FCC website.

Mail your application in. If you’d rather send in your application, you can download the forms in either English, Spanish or eight other languages from the FCC site and mail it, along with your proof of eligibility, to the Emergency Broadband Support Center in Kentucky.

Contact your broadband provider. You can check whether your provider is one of the participating companies on the FCC’s website. Or you can call up your provider’s customer service line to confirm or get assistance filling out your application.

What if you need more cash right now?

While $50 a month is nothing to sniff at, if your bank account needs a little more stimulus right now, you have a few other options.