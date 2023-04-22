Stimulus Dates To Know for Spring 2023

JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The federal stimulus programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic ended in 2021. However, many states took it upon themselves to continue pushing through payments to their residents. These payouts came under various guises, from tax rebates to inflation relief payments to middle-class relief.

While many of these state payments have also come and gone, a handful are still available to qualifying residents. Here are the stimulus dates you’ll want to take note of for spring 2023 — and even beyond — if you live in a state that’s still handing out payments.

No Later Than May

If you live in New Jersey, you may still be able to receive a property tax rebate, although the time is almost up. The state sent out payments of between $450 for renters and $1,000 to $1,500 for homeowners in early 2023, and most have already been distributed. But the state says that recipients should get their checks no later than May, so there may still be time if you qualify and haven’t received yours yet. If you haven’t already filed, however, you are out of luck, as the filing deadline was Feb. 28, 2023.

Through May 31

New Mexico residents can receive $500 for single filers or $1,000 for joint filers in the form of a tax refund. Most qualifying recipients have already received their payments, as they were based on the filing date of their 2021 tax return. However, the state is still allowing residents until May 2023 to file their 2021 returns, so if you fall into that category, you may still receive a payment.

In Chelsea, Massachusetts, 738 households that qualify will receive pre-loaded debit cards with payments of between $200 and $400. The payment provides up to three months of relief for low-income taxpayers who need help paying for food and their utilities. If you qualify, payments will be sent out starting in March and running through May.

Through June 30

In Boulder, Colorado, lower-income residents can receive payments of between $99 and $302 through the end of June 2023. Income limits apply, such as $43,900 for a single person and $62,700 for a family of four.

If you’re a child care provider who received a “first-time quality rating” while participating in Maryland’s EXCELS early education program, you might qualify for a payment as large as $13,500. Payments are already being made in spring 2023, but they will continue through June 30.

June 30

Tax and rent rebates are available to qualifying residents of Pennsylvania, but applications must be submitted no later than June 30, 2023. Payments are for disabled people 18 and older, widows or widowers aged 50 or older, or any resident aged 65 or older.

Through Sept. 15

In Massachusetts, eligible taxpayers can receive rebates of up to 14.0312% of their state tax liability for tax year 2021. As most residents already filed their 2021 tax returns, they likely already received the rebate. However, the state is allowing taxpayers that have not yet filed until Sep. 15, 2023, to get their returns in and still qualify for the rebate. Those who file late should expect their payment within a month of filing their return. This means that you can still receive a payment in spring 2023 if you file no later than roughly May 21.

Through Dec. 31

In the state of Washington, workers have until the end of the year to qualify for payments of up to $1,200. To qualify, you generally must be at least 25 but not over 65 or have a qualifying child. You must also be a Washington resident for more than half the year. Income requirements also apply.

Stimulus Dates To Know for Spring 2023