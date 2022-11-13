Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November

Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government’s trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out payments as well. While much of the stimulus has already been dispersed, a number of states are still mailing out payments in November and beyond. Here’s a quick overview of state stimulus payments that are still on the way.

California

California began sending out payments between $200 and $1,050 on Oct. 7, but they are continuing into January 2023. However, the state’s Franchise Tax Board expects 95% of payments to arrive in residents’ hands by Dec. 31, 2022.

Colorado

Colorado issued payments of $750 to single filers and $1,500 to joint filers by Sep. 30, 2022. However, those who received an extension to file their tax returns may not receive their payments until Jan. 31, 2023.

Idaho

Most Idaho stimulus payments have already been sent, but for those who filed their taxes late, rebates will be processed throughout 2022 and into 2023. Two stimulus payments were authorized in Idaho. The first was the higher of $75 or 12% of a tax filer’s liability before credits and other adjustments, while the second was the greater of $300 for single filers ($600 for joint filers) or 10% of the tax liability before credits and other adjustments.

Illinois

Illinois began sending stimulus payments in September 2022, but the process is ongoing and is expected to last throughout much of the rest of the year. Eligible residents can receive up to two separate payments, an income tax rebate and a property tax rebate. The first payment is $50, plus up to $100 per dependent, up to three. The property tax rebate is equal to the property tax credit claimed on a filer’s return, up to $300.

Maine

Maine authorized payments of $850 per person or $1,700 per married couple and began sending them in June. However, payments will continue throughout 2022 as tax returns continue to be received.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has authorized stimulus payments that are expected to begin in November 2022. The refunds are estimated to be approximately 14% of a filer’s 2021 state income tax liability.

New Jersey

With certain qualifications, New Jersey residents who owned or rented a primary residence in the state on Oct. 1, 2019, will be eligible for payments slated to be sent out no later than May 2023. Qualified renters will receive $450, while homeowners with household incomes of $250,000 or less will receive either $1,000 or $1,500.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania began distributing property tax/rent rebate checks in August 2022. Depending on income and other qualifying factors, renters in Pennsylvania and homeowners are receiving a benefit that could go up to $650. Payments are due to continue into 2023, but qualifying individuals must file a claim before the end of the year.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island began sending out child tax rebate checks to qualifying families on Oct. 3. Those who filed an extension on their tax returns may not see their payments until December 2022. Eligible families receive a check of $250 per qualifying child, up to a $750 maximum.

South Carolina

Tax rebates will be issued in South Carolina to qualifying individuals by Dec. 31, 2022, but those filing their taxes late may not receive a payment until March 2023. The rebate amount has not yet been finalized, but the maximum amount will be at least $700, and possibly higher.

