Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State — Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

Federal stimulus payments that were sent to U.S. households in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have ended, but some states still offer financial relief in the form of one-time payments, tax rebates, tax credits, wealth-sharing funds and state income tax reductions.

In some cases you might get financial relief totaling hundreds of dollars, while in other cases you’ll simply see a bigger refund at tax time.

Here’s a look at various state stimulus and tax relief programs that could put more money in your pocket.

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

This dividend is paid to Alaska residents from investment earnings of mineral royalties. The annual payment allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of state minerals revenue in the form of a dividend to benefit current and future generations. Upcoming payments for some residents will be distributed on June 15, 2023, and July 20, 2023. Hit this link for more information.

California Middle Class Tax Refund

Under this program, eligible households will receive at least $200 and as much as $1,050 depending on their California adjusted gross income, filing status and whether they have a dependent, according to the State of California Franchise Tax Board. The majority of MCTR payments have been issued, though payments requiring additional review are still being processed. If you believe you are eligible to receive a payment and have not received it yet, call the customer support number listed in the contact information section.

Montana Tax Rebates

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed three state House bills into law to provide tax rebates for eligible Montana taxpayers. House Bill 192 provides a rebate for individual income taxes paid in tax year 2021. House Bills 222 and 816 provide a rebate for property taxes paid in tax years 2022 and 2023. Visit the Business & Income Tax Division site for more information.

New Mexico Tax Rebate

Earlier this year New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state legislature approved rebates for New Mexico taxpayers as well as economic relief payments to New Mexico residents who are not required to file taxes. Payments include a refundable income tax rebate of $1,000 for married couples filing joint returns, heads of household and surviving spouses; and $500 for single filers and married individuals filing separately.

The rebates will be sent automatically to New Mexico residents who have filed a 2021 personal income tax return and are not declared as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return. Eligible residents have until May 31, 2024, to file the 2021 return if they have not already done so. Visit this Department of Taxation & Revenue site for more information.

Washington State Tax Credit for Workers

Eligible individuals and families can receive up to $1,200 back if they meet certain eligibility requirements. You can apply for the credit through Dec. 31, 2023. Among the items you’ll need are a copy of your federal tax return, your Social Security number or Individual taxpayer identification number, your address and personal information such as your date of birth, spouse’s name and children. For more info, go to the Washington Department of Revenue site.

Other State Programs

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, here’s a look at other state stimulus programs where most payments have already been made but you might have a chance to still receive a payment if you haven’t already:

Idaho Tax Rebates : Idaho sent out tax rebates and “Special Session Rebates” in March and September 2022. Those payments have been completed for residents who filed their tax returns on time. However, for those who got extensions or filed later, rebates are continuing to be processed through the summer of 2023.

Illinois Income Tax Rebate and/or Property Tax Rebate : Oct. 17, 2022 was the last date that you could file for these rebates and most of the payments have been sent. However, the state Comptroller has indicated that payments will continue until all have been issued.

Maine Winter Energy Relief Payment : Payments commenced in January 2023 and have essentially been completed. However, if you qualify for a payment but have not received one, you still have until June 30 to contact the State Tax Assessor to prove your eligibility. Those who are approved may receive a rebate up until Sept. 30, 2023.

Massachusetts Tax Refunds: Massachusetts began paying out state tax refunds in November 2022, and those payments are essentially over. However, late filers have until Sept. 15, 2023 to get their returns in and still qualify for the rebate.

State Income Tax Decreases

Taxpayers in 22 states will pay lower income taxes this year and next year than they did in previous years, according to the Tax Foundation. Here are the states that have temporarily or permanently lowered the top marginal tax rate: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

