Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July 2022

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite all the talk about a fourth round of federal stimulus payments, summer is here and the check is still not in the mail. Lawmakers have proposed several plans to help America cope with inflation — high gas prices, specifically — but none have come to fruition so far.

Discover: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps in the South
Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps in the Midwest

Any federal action faces a tough road through a divided Congress. That doesn’t mean help isn’t on the way, but it all depends on where you live.

Some states aren’t waiting for a consensus from Washington, D.C., and are instead taking the initiative to make payments to their residents when they need it most: Right now.

Here’s what you need to know.

Federal Fuel Rebate? Gas Tax Holiday? Don’t Hold Your Breath

Democratic lawmakers proposed giving qualifying taxpayers and their dependents $100 per month as part of the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 back in March. The bill remains stalled in the earliest committee stages.

In June, President Biden called for a three-month gas tax holiday, which would remove the 18-cent surcharge that the federal government places on a gallon of gasoline.

Newsweek takes the president’s stance as an indication that “some financial relief could soon come for Americans grappling with soaring prices at the pump.”

But, according to CNN, it’s implausible that a gas-tax holiday would ever make it through Congress — and the states are balking at Biden’s request for them to pause their own gas taxes, too.

According to Politico, state leaders in the president’s own party see little upside to sacrificing a significant source of revenue for nominal savings at the pump.

States Take the Lead on Stimulus

Although the states are unlikely to suspend their gas taxes, several are taking other measures to provide relief as prices rise and federal measures idle endlessly. Here’s the latest news on stimulus in the states.

California

The biggest state stimulus news is coming out of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a plan to distribute payments of up to $1,050 for millions of Golden State residents. The stimulus money is meant to offset the cost of gas, a gallon of which now costs $6.30 in California on average, according to AAA. That’s the highest in the nation by 70 cents. Lawmakers will pay for the program by dipping into California’s record-setting $97 billion budget surplus, according to Newsweek.

Colorado

Colorado residents had been expecting payments of $400 or $800, depending on their filing status; but, thanks to higher state revenues, they’ll be getting even more. In June, officials announced that individual filers will now get $750 and joint filers will receive $1,500. Payments will go out in late August.

Georgia

Eligible Georgia residents started receiving rebate payments of $250 to $500 in May. The amount paid is based on your filing status, but even partial-year residents can receive reduced payments. Those who filed their taxes by April 18 will receive their payments by early August.

Hawaii

Officials in Hawaii gave the green light for payments of $300 to residents with annual incomes up to $100,000 and their dependents — that’s $1,200 for a family of four. Hawaiians with incomes of $100,000 or more can still receive as much as $100. Payments will begin in late August.

Idaho

Eligible Idaho residents can look forward to payments of either $75 or 12% of their 2020 state taxes as part of a state rebate program lawmakers approved in February. Payments began the very next month in March and will continue throughout the year.

Indiana

Indiana lawmakers approved a one-time payment of $125 for qualifying taxpayers and $250 for joint filers. The first payments went out in May and are expected to continue throughout the summer. The state expects that nearly all eligible residents will receive payments by Sept. 1.

Maine

In Maine, about 858,000 residents are set to receive one of the country’s biggest stimulus payments: $850 per eligible Mainer. The state began processing the first round of checks in June and will distribute the remaining payments on a rolling basis throughout the year. You must file taxes by Oct. 31 to be eligible.

Minnesota

Qualifying frontline workers in Minnesota will receive special stimulus payments worth up to $750. The state is accepting applications through July 22.

New Jersey

Nearly 1 million Garden State residents got a one-time payment of up to $500 in 2021. In June of this year, the governor announced a $2 billion property tax relief bill that will deliver more than 2 million stimulus rebates. More than 870,000 homeowners with incomes under $150,000 will receive a $1,500 property tax credit and another 290,000-plus who earn up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. There’s even relief for 900,000 renters earning up to $150,000 — they’ll get $450.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, 1.1 million eligible residents will receive up to $1,500 in rebates and direct aid. The first round of payments began in May. The second round of checks went out in June and the rest are scheduled for July and August.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kansas City police investigate third homicide Saturday that left one man dead

    Officers responded to a third homicide Saturday, where they found the man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t