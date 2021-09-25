We still have to wait a whole year for The Crown season 5

Busy are the hands that make The Crown — but we won't see the results of their work for a while.

Netflix announced Saturday that the upcoming fifth season of the royal drama won't drop until November 2022, more than a full year away. In a video released during the streamer's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, new star Imelda Staunton shared a brief message as she steps into the role of Queen Elizabeth II, previously played on the series by Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in Emmy-winning performances.

"I'm delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses," Staunton said in the video. "I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected, and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults."

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

The Crown is coming off of several major wins for its acclaimed fourth season at Sunday's Emmy Awards, including Netflix's first-ever trophy for Outstanding Drama Series. In addition to Colman, Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies, and Gillian Anderson all took home awards for their performances. (Emma Corrin, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell were also nominated.)

The drama's fifth season will also star Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. This will be the final cast rotation for The Crown, which is expected to conclude with its sixth season.

