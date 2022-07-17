Still the Top Gun? Boris Johnson visits RAF base as Tories vote on his replacement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits RAF Coningsby (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St)

Boris Johnson looks every bit a Top Gun pilot as he makes a flying visit to an RAF base.

The prime minister visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to inspect a Quick Reaction Alert station on Thursday.

Often described a maverick, Johnson donned military uniform as he strode out to a Typhoon fighter just like actor Tom Cruise’s character Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the blockbuster movies.

Others said he looked like President George W Bush ahead of his infamous “mission accomplished” speech in 2003

Johnson, who stands down as PM on September 6, hosts a private farewell lunch bash at Chequers on Sunday hours before the second Tory leadership TV debate.

With the Conservative race descending into bitter infighting, some believe Johnson is already considering a comeback.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner criticised Johnson for missing a vital COBRA committee meeting to prepare for this week’s 41C heatwave.

She said: “He’s back to his old tricks of skipping COBRA meetings. Where’s the plan for the delivery of essential services and how people will be kept safe at work, on transport, in schools, hospitals and care homes?

"The public will have no confidence in this zombie government responding swiftly and decisively to this national emergency as this disgraced PM prepares to party while Britain boils. If he still can’t take the responsibility of the job, he should leave right now.”

A No10 spokesman said Sunday’s party at Chequers, Bucks, was a “private event with no taxpayers’ money being spent” but declined to say who had been invited.