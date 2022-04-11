There’s still time to get your flu shot. Here’s where to find it in Lexington

Aaron Mudd
·3 min read
Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

Flu cases are climbing in Fayette County — even though it’s not peak flu season here.

Last week, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the first local flu-related death of 2022, a Lexington resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions.

Read on to see how you can do your part to protect those most vulnerable to flu, which traditionally includes adults older than 65 and children younger than 2, but also those with asthma, weakened immune systems and a host of other chronic health problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fayette County health officials report rising flu cases

Local flu cases have jumped to at least 172 lab-confirmed cases, per April 6 figures from the LFCHD, which releases updates each Wednesday. It was an increase of 15 additional cases from the previous week.

That said, those numbers may not even scratch the surface given that lab-confirmed flu cases only represent a small percent of actual flu cases in Lexington, the health department said. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state or local health officials.

It’s peak flu season in Lexington. What to know about vaccines, COVID-19 and co-infections

According to the CDC, roughly 46% of persons in Kentucky age 6 and older got a flu vaccine during the 2020-21 flu season.

“A flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications,” LFCHD spokesman Kevin Hall wrote in an emailed statement.

“We are aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter,” Hall said.

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The CDC recommends anyone older than the age of 6 — with only a few rare exceptions — get their flu shot annually.

Dr. Brooke Hudspeth, the chief practice officer for the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky, calls the flu shot “our No. 1 defense against the flu, and mainly complications from the flu.”

But how effective is this year’s flu vaccine against the most dominant virus strain?

One CDC study found the vaccine was only about 16% effective at preventing infection of the most widely detected influenza A (H3N2) strain.

That said, the CDC still recommends annual vaccination — even if the vaccine under-performs for a particular virus strain — because it can prevent other serious outcomes, like hospitalization or death. Effectiveness fluctuates year to year, as well as varies depending on an individual’s age and general health, the federal agency says.

Hudspeth also recommends still getting the shot: “It helps to decrease the severity of the symptoms if you were to get the flu” and hopefully reduce your risk for getting the flu altogether.

The CDC also says December or later is not too late to get vaccinated against the flu.

“Flu is unpredictable and seasons can vary,” the CDC says. “Seasonal flu disease usually peaks between December and March most years, but disease can occur as late as May.”

How to get your flu shot for free in Lexington

You can get a free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the health department’s clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2583. That said, the health department requested patience, since it’s responding to many calls for its services.

Many area pharmacies also offer flu vaccines each year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tropical storm Megi leaves dozens dead in Philippines

    STORY: Rescue workers in the Philippines were trudging through floodwater on Tuesday trying to reach survivors of tropical storm Megi.Philippine authorities said the day before at least 25 people had been killed in landslides and floods.The storm hit the eastern and southern coasts on Sunday bringing sustained winds of up to 40 miles an hour.One of the worst hit areas was the eastern province of Leyte, where the bodies of 22 people were recovered after being buried under a landslide.Elsewhere - in the town of Panitan - the streets were under water on Tuesday.Residents were seen carrying their home appliances through floodwater up to their knees.Megi is the first storm to hit the Philippines in 2022, which sees around 20 of them a year.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • 24-hour hockey game in Edmonton raises funds for young adults with cancer

    Kids and coaches were up all night Friday playing hockey in Edmonton to raise money for young adults living with cancer. The initiative was inspired by Matt Cook, a former Alberta Junior Hockey League player from Edmonton who died of cancer in 2010. The game — which took place at the Canadian Athletic Club from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 p.m. Saturday — is a tribute to Cook and a great experience for the young players, said Tammy Coley, chairperson of the 24-hour Charity Challenge Game. "That's pr

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.