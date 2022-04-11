There’s still time to get your flu shot. Here’s where to find it in Lexington

Flu cases are climbing in Fayette County — even though it’s not peak flu season here.

Last week, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported the first local flu-related death of 2022, a Lexington resident in their 60s with underlying health conditions.

Read on to see how you can do your part to protect those most vulnerable to flu, which traditionally includes adults older than 65 and children younger than 2, but also those with asthma, weakened immune systems and a host of other chronic health problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fayette County health officials report rising flu cases

Local flu cases have jumped to at least 172 lab-confirmed cases, per April 6 figures from the LFCHD, which releases updates each Wednesday. It was an increase of 15 additional cases from the previous week.

That said, those numbers may not even scratch the surface given that lab-confirmed flu cases only represent a small percent of actual flu cases in Lexington, the health department said. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state or local health officials.

According to the CDC, roughly 46% of persons in Kentucky age 6 and older got a flu vaccine during the 2020-21 flu season.

“A flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu and its potentially serious complications,” LFCHD spokesman Kevin Hall wrote in an emailed statement.

“We are aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter,” Hall said.

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The CDC recommends anyone older than the age of 6 — with only a few rare exceptions — get their flu shot annually.

Dr. Brooke Hudspeth, the chief practice officer for the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky, calls the flu shot “our No. 1 defense against the flu, and mainly complications from the flu.”

But how effective is this year’s flu vaccine against the most dominant virus strain?

One CDC study found the vaccine was only about 16% effective at preventing infection of the most widely detected influenza A (H3N2) strain.

That said, the CDC still recommends annual vaccination — even if the vaccine under-performs for a particular virus strain — because it can prevent other serious outcomes, like hospitalization or death. Effectiveness fluctuates year to year, as well as varies depending on an individual’s age and general health, the federal agency says.

Hudspeth also recommends still getting the shot: “It helps to decrease the severity of the symptoms if you were to get the flu” and hopefully reduce your risk for getting the flu altogether.

The CDC also says December or later is not too late to get vaccinated against the flu.

“Flu is unpredictable and seasons can vary,” the CDC says. “Seasonal flu disease usually peaks between December and March most years, but disease can occur as late as May.”

How to get your flu shot for free in Lexington

You can get a free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the health department’s clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2583. That said, the health department requested patience, since it’s responding to many calls for its services.

Many area pharmacies also offer flu vaccines each year.