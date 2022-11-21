Lowe's Black Friday deals start now: Save big on GE, Whirlpool, Dewalt, Craftsman and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Janelle Randazza, Reviewed
Bring new power and style into your home with these sneak peek Lowe's Black Friday deals—available now!
Bring new power and style into your home with these sneak peek Lowe's Black Friday deals—available now!

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to snag some epic deals at Lowe's! Thankfully the home improvement giant has started its Black Friday 2022 sales event early. Starting today, Lowe's is giving you early access to a boatload early access Black Friday deals.

Whether you are shopping for the best appliances for your home, are dreaming of an outdoor style refresh or you're setting up for the holidaysLowe's has you covered with its amazing collection of early Black Friday deals on tools, appliances, building supplies, carpet, bathroom, lighting and more.

Lowe's Black Friday deals

From tackling fall lawn care to gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday 2022 deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at the Lowe's early Black Friday sale.

10 best Lowe's early Black Friday deals

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals on sale today. Scoop epic savings on outdoor furniture and DeWalt power tools.

  1. Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (Save $40)

  2. DeWalt 20-Volt 1/2-Inch Cordless Drill with Batteries and Charger for $99 (Save $60)

  3. Shark Navigator lift Away Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum for $99.99 (Save $120)

  4. GE 5-Foot Candlewood Pine Pre-Lit Traditional Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights for $142.40 (Save $35.60)

  5. Sego Lily 55000-BTU Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $274.40 (Save $297.26)

  6. Craftsman 2000 52-Inch 10-Drawer Cabinet for $449 (Save $90)

  7. Whirlpool WED4815EW Dryer for $618 (Save $81)

  8. Samsung WA50R5200AW Washer for $648 (Save $251)

  9. Weber Spirit E-310 Black 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for $600 (Save $100)

  10. RST Brands Set of 2 Wicker Conversation Chairs for $752.70 (Save $1,177.29)

The best appliance deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators and more at the Lowe's sale.

The best outdoor deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive patio and outdoor items on sale. Jazz up your exteriors with markdowns on outdoor essentials at the Lowe's Black Friday Month sale.

The best tool deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop Black Friday deals on Kobalt tool sets and Craftsman storage cabinets.

The best smart home deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Lowe's has a handful of impressive early Black Friday deals available on smart home devices like Google thermostats and Ring security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

The best home improvement deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

Ready to tackle a few home improvement projects before the holidays. Shop Black Friday deals on everything from chandeliers to bathroom cabinets today at Lowe's.

The best holiday decorating deals at Lowe's Black Friday sale

The holidays are just around the corner and Lowe's has all the best deals on seasonal essentials. Enjoy Black Friday price cuts on yard decorations and artificial Christmas trees now.

The ultimate Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Tons of Lowe's Black Friday deals are already live. We expect to see even more Black Friday deals on everything from kitchen appliances to power tools ahead of Black Friday 2022 on Friday, November 25.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals are now online and some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and seasonal essentials. Browse serious price cuts on Samsung dishwashers and refrigerators right now, or opt for huge savings on power tools, like the Kobalt brushless power tool combo kit. Meanwhile, if you're already in Christmas mode, don't pass up Lowe's deals on artificial Christmas trees and yard decorations.

Whatever it is you're looking for, be sure to bookmark this page and check out our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Lowe's deals and tons of other can't-miss Black Friday 2022 sales.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

Lowe's Black Friday sale is one of the best places to save on big-ticket home improvement essentials. If you're in the market for major home appliances, power tools or smart tech, the time to shop is now.

Right now we are looking at major markdowns on essential appliances, like the Samsung RF28T5001SR French door refrigerator for just $1,499—an unbelievable $700 markdown. Meanwhile, the Black Friday sale is also a killer opportunity to stock up on smaller items at some of the best prices we've seen all year—you can save on everything from bathroom faucets and screwdriver sets to lightbulbs and Christmas decorations.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25, but deals don't end there. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 and the deals will keep going.

Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after. Luckily, Lowe's Black Friday sale is already live, so you don't need to wait until the end of the month to save big.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

While Black Friday deals may be similar to Cyber Monday deals, many early Black Friday deals offered this week could be sold out by the time we reach the official shopping holiday on Friday, November 25. As with all deals, it’s our advice to shop early, as some deals end without warning and others may sell out.

Our Executive Editor of Commerce, Tercius Bufete, offers this bit of sage advice, “Retailers offer generous return policies during the holiday season. Remember, a deal in the hand is better than two in the bush—especially when you can return or get a price match on the bird.”

