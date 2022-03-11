‘Still seems likely’ that Gamecocks make NIT, bracketologist says

Though South Carolina lost by 22 points to Mississippi State in its first game of the SEC tournament in Tampa, an NIT appearance for the Gamecocks still appears likely.

National Invitation Tournament bracketologist John Templon, who had South Carolina as a No. 4 seed in his projected bracket at the start of this week, tweeted after the game Thursday that the 73-51 loss wasn’t a “great look,” but “it still seems likely SC makes it.”

USC (18-13, 9-10 SEC) came into the game ranked No. 90 in the NET rankings with a 2-8 record against Quadrant I opponents — metrics that will preclude the Gamecocks from making the NCAA tournament. But the NIT remains in play.

“It’s a little more tenuous and the NET is going to be high, but the resume metrics are strong,” Templon told The State. “I have moved Mississippi State in front of them, so there’s no home game, but I’d expect them to make it.”

Under head coach Frank Martin, the Gamecocks haven’t made the NCAA tournament since their historic Final Four run in 2017. Before COVID-19 cut the 2020 season short, the Gamecocks seemed poised to earn an NIT bid.

When is the NIT selection show?

9 pm Sunday on ESPNU

How many teams make the NIT?

The field includes 32 teams.