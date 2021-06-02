You can still save on laptops, printers and more at HP's mega Memorial Day sale

Need some new tech? HP's Memorial Day 2021 sale is here to help you out.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2021 might be over, but there’s still a wide variety of sales you can still shop. One of the best savings events that's currently still live is HP’s Memorial Day sale, where you'll find big-time discounts up to 47% off on an array of top-rated tech products, including laptops, printers, desktops and more.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

In addition to the savings you'll snag on these gadgets through Saturday, June 5, you'll also nab free shipping on your order. That's good news if your home office is desperately screaming for an upgrade.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly pick, you can consider one of our favorite laptops, the HP Envy x360 15z, which is currently discounted from $749.99 to $699.99, saving you $50. We loved the AMD Ryzen processor on this machine for its fast boot-up speeds and ability to keep up with machines twice its price for everything from photo editing to light gaming. We also praised its "beautiful" design and almost seven hour battery life. Though this laptop is on the heavier side (it's just under 4.5 pounds, per the manufacturer), it was, according to our testers, "undoubtedly one of the best 15-inch laptop in its price range."

We love the Spectre's stunning design.

For those of you willing to shell out a few extra dollars, there's our favorite Windows laptop, the HP Spectre 14t (2020), now down from $1,369.99 to $1,269.99, saving you $100 in all three of its available colors. We loved the wide, nearly-bezel-free screen on this device, which made it easy to browse the web and view our spreadsheets and documents. The battery life also lasted just over nine hours while we were browsing, leaving most of its competitors in the dust. It’s not as fast as Apple’s MacBook M1 Pro ($1,199), but its still among the fastest machines we've tested. Its sleek design also made this item a true stunner.

Story continues

There’s more great HP products to choose from below—keep on scrolling to discover all of our favorites.

The best HP Memorial Daysales to shop right now

These are the best laptops, accessories and more you need to shop from this sale.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day sales: Shop the HP holiday sale for big-time tech disounts