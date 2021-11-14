‘Still on the road to hell’: what the papers say about Cop26

After days of painful wrangling, the Cop26 summit finally delivered a watered-down climate deal on Saturday night. While some activists were firmly unimpressed with the result, Sunday’s papers delivered verdicts ranging from “Still on the road to hell” to a more sanguine “Climate deal for the world”.

The story found its way on to most front pages. The Observer splashed on Boris Johnson offering to help Jennifer Arcuri’s business, with a smaller story on Cop26 reporting that a deal had been struck after last-minute drama.

THE OBSERVER: ‘How Johnson pledged help for my business to win my love’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/a6vkwsiPS3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2021

The Independent devoted the entire front page to the story, headlining on UK minister Alok Sharma, president of the summit, apologising for the watered-down deal reached after pressure from India and China.

INDEPENDENT: Sharma apologises for watered down coal deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gjm4XgRms4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2021

The Sunday Times also emphasised the role of India and China in shaping the deal.

SUNDAY TIMES: India and China thwart Cop deal to abandon coal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hj4pGRvvWt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2021

The Telegraph also went with Sharma apologising for the coal ‘climbdown’, but put it far down the front page, below Liz Truss telling Vladimir Putin to end the migrant row on Poland’s border and a main image of England once again defeating Australia in the rugby.

Story continues

The Scottish edition of the Mail had the most positive take, hailing a “climate deal for the world” that it described as the most “ambitious ever seen”.

MAIL SCOTLAND: Glasgow wins a climate deal for the world #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WQQGIP0N0v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 13, 2021

By contrast, Scotland on Sunday did not leave its readers wondering about its feelings on the outcome of the summit, splashing with “Make no mistake, we are still on the road to hell”.