There are still plenty of traps we have to avoid after Trump leaves the White House

Vince Cable
·6 min read
&lt;p&gt;Donald Trump is set to leave the White House on Wednesday&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Donald Trump is set to leave the White House on Wednesday

(AP)

The election and swearing in of a president is now more than just another four-yearly American ritual. As Joe Biden is sworn in tomorrow, it will be seen as a test of the strength and durability of a system which leads the “free world” of liberal democracies.

I have spent much less time in the States than in western Europe, Africa or India. But I recognise that our defence, our economy, the technology we use – plus our political and cultural fashions and tastes – are massively influenced by the US, mostly for the better.

However, I am struck by the smugness of some of the British comments on the crisis in American democracy, reflecting on the presidency of Donald Trump and its ugly, dangerous end.

After all, nobody in Britain would ever dream of suggesting that an election has been “stolen”, would they? Except that many sensible, reasonable people, whose prejudices I generally share, thought that the Brexit referendum was also fraudulently won – stolen by a mixture of lies and Russian hackers.

And imagine the stink if Jeremy Corbyn had won the 2017 or 2019 elections? We would never have heard the end of attempts to disqualify the result with allegations of “postal voter fraud”, “unfair” constituency boundaries, threats to the monarchy or any manner of other things. And those who imagine that Britain is coup-proof forget the attempt by powerful – but thankfully incompetent – establishment figures to oust Harold Wilson who they imagined could be a Soviet agent.

I wish the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris team well and really hope they succeed in implementing their modest programme of reform, and in making American politics less polarised and more rational. But there are some booby traps ahead which may be more visible from a trans-Atlantic distance.

The first is impeachment. I can understand the argument that Trump "must be held to account" for the Capitol invasion. But any credible prosecution can only come from politically independent law enforcers, not from those who have a transparent political agenda of disqualifying Trump and dividing the Republican Party down the middle.

There is a real risk that Trump is able to build a narrative around becoming a persecuted victim, silenced by the establishment. At the moment when he is least popular among the public, he will be able to claim he was kept out of office by "rigged" processes rather than by his own electoral shortcomings. Impeachment could then become the default party political weapon of choice in future with majorities of one political party forever censuring presidents of the other even where there is no hope of conviction.

Another trap is "identity politics". I get a sense that most of those millions who think the election was "stolen" don’t really believe that there are people stuffing ballot boxes or fiddling with voting machines. What they may think, but don’t say, is that the election was "stolen" because large numbers of black voters managed to cast their ballot despite all the obstacles thrown in their way.

Race is at the heart of it. It is a problem not uniquely American, but certainly a large enough one, given the history of slavery and discrimination. Biden’s immensely tricky problem is to confront the racists who think that black lives don’t matter while still establishing a connection with those poorer white voters who just think that Democrats don’t care about them.

Progressive parties, notably the Democrats, have got into identity politics to compensate for crumbling class-based identities and for the honourable reason of fighting historic injustices. But the risk is that the many also finds a common identity, railing against that idea and its political cheerleaders. The world’s other great democracy, India, now finds itself dominated by a party with a majoritarian (in their case, religious) popular identity. Trump has come close to doing the same. Identity politics is dangerous.

A third booby-trap is the seductive appeal of "radical" policy. I see that Biden is already being denounced by his more zealous supporters for adapting his appointments, his stimulus package and legislative priorities to the inconvenient fact of a wafer-thin Congressional majority and the need for compromise.

It may seem bizarre to us that Biden’s barely socially democratic agenda and the seemingly innocuous Green New Deal are being portrayed by Republicans, with some effectiveness, as "extreme left socialism". But Biden's caution is an understandable response.

Biden will also know that the most successful post-war Democratic Party president, in policy terms at least, was Lyndon B Johnson who delivered more by cynical wheeler-dealing than by grandstanding on his own side. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the institution of Medicare and Medicaid are among his achievements. If Biden accomplishes half as much he will be a hero.

The final traps are abroad. If Biden runs into impassable obstacles at home, he will be tempted to become a "foreign policy president". His "big idea" is to form a popular front of democracies to stand in opposition to the uncompromising but competent and prospering autocracy of China and the corrupt pseudo-democracy of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. In doing so, providing a beacon of light and hope to beleaguered democracy campaigners in Belarus, Uganda, Russia and Hong Kong.

The membership rules for the "Democracy Club" are unclear. Even if we refrain from pointing out the limitations of American democracy, there are so many flawed democracies and partial democracies that it is difficult to see who should be in and out of the club once we get past Germany, other (mainly Western) European nations, Canada, Japan and Australasia plus a few serious converts like South Korea, Tunisia, Chile and Ghana. Is India still in, despite what I would see as an anti-Muslim government? Does Nigeria make the cut, despite shooting protesting students? What about populist governments in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina?

It will be uncomfortable for the new president but, if democracy is the test, he would presumably support semi-democratic Iran against the autocratic Saudi Arabia. Conversely, to that end, Biden might have to abandon nations with whom the US has had good relations with until now. Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, Vietnam and Thailand are just a few that come to mind.

Biden is onto something in recognising a faultline in the new world order and to want to promote the values of liberal democracy. But to be the leader of the world’s liberal democracies, the USA has – first and foremost – to demonstrate for itself that the concept is alive and well at home. That means not just Biden assuming office – as is his right – but widespread acceptance of his legitimacy. To achieve that he will need to offer a listening ear to his opponents: magnanimity in victory.

Mahatma Gandhi was once asked what he thought about western civilisation and after reflection offered the view that it was good idea. American democratic capitalism with its constitutional checks and balances and its freedoms is undoubtedly a very good idea. Biden’s awesome task is to show that it still works.

Read More

UnTrump America: What Biden can do to rid the country of the president

As Trump gives Biden the ultimate snub, militia groups send a message

Comparing Trump to Jesus? Get real

What happens next in the impeachment of Trump?

Where will Trump be on Inauguration Day?

Read the last five presidents’ inauguration speeches in full

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors frustrate Luka Doncic to earn blowout win over Mavericks

    The Toronto Raptors frustrate MVP candidate Luka Doncic as part of blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Maple Leafs ride dominant second period to down Jets

    John Tavares and Mitch Marner scored in a dominant second period — one that saw Toronto outshoot Winnipeg 22-5 — as the Maple Leafs defeated the Jets 3-1.

  • Mets fire GM Jared Porter after he allegedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos

    Mets fire GM Jared Porter over allegations he sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Canadiens defeat Oilers to sweep 2-game series

    Shea Weber's goal held up as the game-winner as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night.

  • Best friends Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski drop the gloves in heated fight

    Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski are best friends, but that didn't matter when they dropped the gloves Monday night.

  • Stanley Johnson won’t take credit for shutting down Luka Doncic

    Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson made it very clear he would not take all the credit for holding Mavericks star Luka Doncic to a below-average night.

  • Blue Jays reportedly sign right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood

    The MLB Network was first to report that Toronto has reached an agreement with the free agent, with the deal reportedly being for one year and US$3 million according to Sportsnet.

  • Raptors among top 10 most valuable NBA franchises

    Buoyed by media and property interests, the Toronto Raptors are valued at $2.55 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico.

  • Kyrie Irving bought a house for George Floyd's family, Stephen Jackson says

    Stephen Jackson pledged to take care of Floyd's daughter and has help from others.

  • Report: Wizards 'hopeful' to resume practice Wednesday after massive COVID-19 outbreak

    Seven Wizards players have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • 2 members of Canada's snowboard delegation test positive for COVID-19

    Two members of Canada's snowboard delegation preparing to compete at an international event in Switzerland have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire Canadian men's slopestyle team to miss the event. They have been put into isolation and will not be competing in the annual Laax Open — an event that has massive Olympic qualifying ramifications this year. "This is to inform you that two members of the Canadian delegation have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Laax Open, which is hosting FIS Snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle competitions this week," the governing body posted to one of its press releases. "At this point, the Canadian men's slopestyle team has been put into isolation and will not participate in the Laax Open. In agreement with the FIS Event Task Force, all competitions will proceed as scheduled." Details are limited around what restrictions and protocols were in place to ensure the safety of the athletes competing, but on the International Ski Federation website it says, "a huge amount of time, energy, and infrastructure has been put in place to ensure the riders on hand are able to get down to business in the safest and most secure way possible at this all-important Olympic qualifying event." Canada's top snowboarders were there to compete in the event —Mark McMorris, Seb Toutant and Max Parrot are all part of Canada's men's slopestyle team and are in Switzerland. They had been posting to their social media in recent days about preparing for the event. They are all now in isolation. Toutant won this event last season and was one of the favourites to win this year's event. Event still going forward While the Canadian team is out, the event is still going forward as scheduled. The men's slopestyle qualification is taking place Tuesday, followed by the men's and women's semifinals on Wednesday, and finals on Friday. The men's field includes 60 competitors from around the world — that number is now smaller due to the Canadians being out of the event. This all comes just weeks before Calgary is planned to host hundreds of international skiers and snowboarders. The 2021 freestyle ski, snowboard and freeski world championships, as well as a number of World Cup events, are provisionally being rescheduled to be held starting Feb. 24 and running until the middle of March. At this point, the Government of Alberta still has not approved the event. Canada's snowboard and freestyle organizations are working with the appropriate Canadian authorities to obtain the necessary approvals. "We continue to work in close collaboration with key partners around the potential of creating a winter sport bubble in Calgary to host multiple international FIS Freestyle, Freeski, Snowboard events this winter," the federations wrote in an email to CBC Sports at the beginning of January. There would be a number of events taking place over a month of competition including slopestyle, big air, halfpipe and freestyle ski moguls, dual moguls, aerials, and aerials team events. With freestyle and snowboard events being cancelled across the world, the Calgary World Cup races could wind up playing a major factor in qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • NASCAR fines 15-year-old just $1,000 for posting video of himself at Daytona to Snapchat

    Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.

  • Our favorite workout leggings hiding in Nike's up to 40% off sale section

    Ideal for running, training, yoga and more, the following deals are worth taking a closer look.

  • Former Canada Soccer coach Rhian Wilkinson joins England women's coaching staff

    Former Canadian assistant coach Rhian Wilkinson has joined the England women's team coaching staff. Wilkinson quit Canada Soccer last week, saying she was stepping aside to challenge herself and to add to her coaching skills — with an eye to coaching Canada in the future. The 38-year-old, who won 181 caps for Canada as a player, had been serving as assistant coach of the senior women's team and head coach of the under-17 and under-20 sides. England's Football Association said Wilkinson will support former Norway midfielder Hege Riise. Kay Cossington, the FA's head of women's technical development, will also help at a February camp. Sarina Wiegman is slated to take over the sixth-ranked English women as head coach after guiding the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson had agreed to short-term contracts. "They bring significant international experience and will help guide our players before the arrival of Sarina Wiegman as our new head coach to lead us into the home Euro (Euroean championship) in 2022," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women’s football, said in a statement. "Once February is complete, we will sit down and assess the Lionesses situation and consider next steps for Team GB in consultation with the home nations and the British Olympic Association." The English women's coaching staff has been in a state of flux recently. Head coach Phil Neville has joined Major League Soccer's Inter Miami while Bev Priestman, his former assistant, took over the Canadian women's team in November. Wilkinson had succeeded Priestman as Canada youth coach when she returned to her native England in 2018. Another opening came up on the England staff when Rehanne Skinner went to Tottenham last November. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson applied for Skinner's job. Neville, a former teammate of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham at Manchester United, had been tabbed to coach Great Britain at the Olympic soccer tournament before taking the MLS job. Wilkinson also applied for the top Canadian job but was told it was too early in her coaching career. Priestman asked her to stay on but Wilkinson wanted to challenge herself elsewhere. The 51-year-old Riise, named the 1995 world player of the year, won the Olympic, World Cup and European Championship as a player. Most recently she has coached Norway powerhouse LSK Kvinner. Wilkinson, a native of Baie-D'Urfe, Que., who now calls North Vancouver home, played for Canada between 2003 and 2017, finishing with seven goals and 23 assists. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Club World Cup draw pits Bayern against Africa-Qatar winner

    ZURICH — Bayern Munich will have to beat the champion of Africa or Qatar to reach the Club World Cup final after FIFA made the tournament draw Tuesday. Champions League winner Bayern will face either Al Ahly of Eqypt or host nation Qatar’s domestic league winner Al-Duhail on Feb. 8. Europe’s champion gets a bye into the semi-finals of a pandemic-hit competition being played with six teams instead of seven and in 2021 instead of last December as planned. South America’s entry into the Feb. 4-11 tournament will not be known until the Jan. 30 final of the Copa Libertadores. Palmeiras faces Santos in an all-Brazilian final at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Copa Libertadores champion will play CONCACAF Champions League winner Tigres or Asian Champion League winner Ulsan Hyundai. The first FIFA tournament to be played since the coronavirus pandemic was declared has only six teams after Auckland City last week pulled out of representing Oceania. Auckland said it could not travel to Qatar citing “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.” The two Club World Cup venues, Education City Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, are among the eight being used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Europe’s champion has won the Club World Cup in 12 of the past 13 editions. Chelsea lost to Corinthians of Brazil in December 2012. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Delonte West working at rehab center where he received treatment

    Delonte West entered rehab in September.

  • Explore how Conor McGregor's net worth compared to other MMA fighters and sports stars in augmented reality

    McGregor’s wealth has turned him into an international icon, but how does his career earnings compare to other athletes at the top of their sports?