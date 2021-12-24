What’s still open in Sacramento? Here’s which stores have Christmas Eve and Day hours

Christmas Eve and Day can be hectic. From hosting guests to cooking, you might find yourself short of the most important ingredient for your pecan pie, in need of a last minute present or you might want to grab a bite with loved ones rather than toil in the kitchen all morning.

Typically, shops will be closed or will close early on Christmas Eve and Day. Here are some stores that will keep their doors open.

Please note that holiday hours may vary from store to store, so give the retailer a call before heading out.

Christmas Eve

Stores

Sam’s Club - Open until 6 p.m.

Costco - Open until 5 p.m.

Safeway - Open 5 a.m. to 2 a.m (may vary by location)

Raley’s - Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (may vary by location)

Whole Foods - Open until 7 p.m.

Walmart - Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprout’s Farmers Market - Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s - Open until 5 p.m.

Aldi - Store hours vary by location

Rite Aid - Store hours vary by location

CVS - Store hours vary by location

Westfield Galleria at Roseville — Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Arden Fair — Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor stores

Total Wine & More - Open until 8 p.m.

A & P Liquors - Open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

21st Amendent Liquor Store - Open 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Bourbon & More - Open 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Movie theaters

Century DOCO and XD - You can find showtimes here.

Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD - You can find showtimes here.

Regal UA Laguna Village - You can find showtimes here.

You can find other showtime and theater options for Christmas Eve on Fandango.

Restaurants

La Provence - Make reservations here.

Fabian’s Italian Bistro - Make reservations here.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse - Make reservations here.

Taco Bell - Hours vary by location

It’s best to call ahead or check online for any changes to hours or reservation availability. Check Open Table for the latest.

Christmas Day

Stores

Safeway - Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (may vary by location)

Rite Aid - Store hours vary by location

Liquor stores

A & P Liquors - 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Story continues

21st Amendment Liquor Store - Open 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Bourbon & More - Open 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Movie theaters

Century DOCO and XD - You can find showings here.

Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD - You can find showtimes here.

Regal UA Laguna Village - You can find showtimes here.

You can find other showtime and theater options for Christmas Day on Fandango.

Restaurants

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse - Make reservations here.

The Porch Restaurant & Bar - Make reservations here.

Chevys Fresh Mex - Riverfront - Make reservations here.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill - Make reservations here.

It’s best to call ahead or check online for any changes to hours or reservation availability. Check Open Table for the latest.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.