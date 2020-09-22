Still Not Watched Schitt's Creek? Here’s Why It’s About To Become Your New Favourite Show

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

You’ve no doubt seen Schitt’s Creek listed on Netflix, but might be in the (ever-decreasing) group of people who still haven’t dived in to experience the utter joy of the Canadian comedy series.

But after sweeping the board at this year’s Emmys (bagging nine awards), and with a long winter ahead for us all, now is the perfect time to get stuck into the feel-good, fishes-out-of-water comedy everyone is talking about...

Schitt's Creek

It’s very 2020

A family of five forced to live in close proximity to each other under stressful circumstances sounds pretty familiar, right? No wonder the show’s popularity has soared over the last six months.

Everyone is welcome

Schitt’s Creek is a hate-free zone. The fact David is queer is never mentioned, or worse, used as a punchline. Same for Ronnie. Instead their sexuality is casual and as unremarkable as any of the straight characters. That might not sound a lot, but for a mainstream, hugely successful show to normalise LGBTQ people in this way and not feel like a box-ticking exercise is still pretty radical - even in 2020.

