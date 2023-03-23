Work still moving ahead for RCMP detachment in Clairmont

Plans for an RCMP detachment in Clairmont are still in the early stages, according to the County of Grande Prairie.

“We're still in the development phase in regards to building configuration and needs,” said Darryl Martin, county director of community services.

He said finalizations have not been made, including a specific location for the detachment within the Clairmont area.

Martin said multiple pieces of land are currently being considered.

Consultations continue between the RCMP and the county; he said those conversations have included RCMP headquarters in Ottawa and K division in Edmonton.

The county would own the detachment building and then lease or supply it to the RCMP, depending on the contract, said Martin.

He said it is still being determined what resources will be contained in the Clairmont RCMP detachment, adding those details are part of the ongoing conversations.

The City of Grande Prairie decided earlier in the month to move forward with a municipal police service that will see the RCMP phased out of contract policing in the city over five years.

Martin said the city’s plan may impose additional factors for the RCMP and county to consider as planning moves forward.

A date for construction has not been set, said Martin.

Currently, the Grande Prairie Rural RCMP detachment is based out of the city but in February 2022 at a crime hall, county’s regional enforcement services manager Stuart Rempel said RCMP officers have been working out of the Community Services building in Clairmont.

“We're hosting the rural RCMP members in the community services building in our office so that they have a safe place to work, and they're also in the rural more often, which makes for a shorter response,” said Rempel at last year's event.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News