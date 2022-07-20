‘I still have the memories.’ Chalk Mountain fire burns family ranch near Glen Rose

Shannon Parker hadn’t lived on the Circle P ranch for 20 years, but when a friend called Monday afternoon to warn her that it was on fire, she knew she had to see the damage, devastating as it was.

“My friend said, I’m not sure, but I think your ranch is on fire. Flames are reaching up over the tops of the trees.”

Parker, 71, who now lives in Granbury, said the 1,600-acre ranch near Glen Rose was the perfect place to raise her two children and where she spent every weekend as a child riding horses, swimming in the river and playing dominoes.

Parker said her parents purchased the Circle P ranch when she was 11.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] morning, I thought, ‘I’m just going to check it out.’ It looked like being on the moon or something. It was surreal,” Parker said.

Parker said the ranch is 1,600 acres, and she estimated that 800 to 1,000 acres were burned.

There are two homes on the property, and both are gone

All that was left of the main house were three fireplaces and the concrete steps. Another home on the property where Parker lived until 1994 was also destroyed.

However, the fire didn’t reach a 100-year-old corncrib, which was built on some rocks, she said.

As she drove through the devastation, Parker saw a welcome sign of life.

When her parents bought the land, there was a hill that they called Lone Oak Hill, which had one oak tree. It was still standing after the fire.

Although her family lost homes with treasured memories, the land will eventually come back, better than ever, Parker said.

But she worries about people who lost everything and who don’t have insurance too rebuild.

The fire came so quickly that people didn’t have time to gather their possessions, she said.

Parker also described how ashes from the wildfire covered her car and patio in Granbury, and that some neighbors also saw the ashes.

Parker said she is grateful for the many phone calls and messages from friends who remembered visiting the ranch.

“It was just a shock. I think about the kids and all of the good times out there,” she said. “I didn’t lose anything. I still have the memories. We still have the land which will probably come back prettier than it has ever been.”