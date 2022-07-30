Still need to mail in your ballot? Deadlines and what to know before KS, MO elections

Election day is around the corner, so it’s important to make sure your ballot is mailed in on time. If you are planning to vote early in-person, you also want to make sure you know what time and days that early voting will still be available.

Can I still vote absentee in person in Missouri?

If you’re on the Missouri side, you need to have a qualifying reason to vote absentee in-person before Election Day. If you have a qualifying reason, absentee in-person voting will be available until 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 at your local county election office. You don’t need to fill out an absentee ballot application to vote early in person, but you do need to bring a photo if you qualify for absentee voting.

Excuses for absentee voting include not being in town on election day, if you are a person who is sick or disabled, if you are working on Election Day at a polling place other than your own or if you are incarcerated.

When are mail-in ballots due in Missouri?

If you are voting by mail, your mail-in ballot is due back to your county election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If possible, try to send your mail-in ballot as early as possible.

You can find the address to your local county election office here.

Don’t forget: Mail-in ballots must be notarized before they are mailed in. You can get the ballot notarized for free at any Kansas City Public Library branches.

You will not need a notary if you are voting absentee due to an illness or disability, a caregiver for a disabled person, voting from overseas or if you are active duty military.

In Missouri, your mail-in ballot is due to your county election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. In Kansas, it needs to be postmarked by Election Day and received by Aug. 5.

Can I vote early in Kansas?

In Kansas, any registered voter can vote early in person without a reason or excuse. All you need to do is visit one of the voting sites available.

To see what operating hours and early voting sites are in Wyandotte county, visit here. Here’s where you can find the early voting sites and hours in Johnson County.

August 1 is the last date for early voting, but some voting sites might stop earlier.

When are mail-in ballots due?

Your mail-in ballot needs to be postmarked by Aug. 2 and can arrive at your county’s election no later than office Aug 5. You do not need to notarize your ballot.

If you are nervous about putting your ballot in the mail this close to the election, you can also drop the sealed ballot envelope off at your county election office, an early voting site, a polling site on Election Day or at any ballot drop boxes before 7 p.m. on Election Day. To learn more about drop-off ballots, call your local county’s election office.

To learn more about how to vote early or send a mail-in ballot in Kansas, visit here. Here’s how to learn more about absentee voting in Missouri.

If you’re in the Kansas City area and you need to contact an election office, try contacting these below:

Jackson County Election: 816-325-4600

Cass County Election Authority: 816-380-8102

Platte County Election Board: 816-858-4400

Kansas City Election Board Office: 816-842-4820

Unified Government Election Office: 913-573-8500

Johnson County Election Board: 913-715-5000

Other election questions? Email us at kcq@kcstar.com.

