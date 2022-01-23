The still lingering questions about COVID: What Charlotte-area residents need to know

Evan Moore
·7 min read

This week, North Carolina reached a grim milestone when the state officially surpassed 20,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

It is a unfortunate reminder of the virus’ continued devastating impact on the state and what it means moving forward as the public attempts to function in its midst and navigate all the uncertainty still surrounding it.

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions on how to stay safe as the ultra-contagious omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state.

What to do if I test positive for COVID-19?

If you test positive for COVID-19, the CDC recommends isolating for five days if you are asymptomatic or your symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours). The CDC shortened the isolation period from 10 days to five after gathering data that show transmission occurs early in the course of illness.

The isolation period should be followed by a 5-day period of wearing a face covering to minimize the risk of infecting people you encounter.

What should I expect after receiving a positive result?

Though COVID-19 is often compared to flu, the latter can take longer before people show symptoms and become contagious.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever and chills

  • Cough

  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

  • Fatigue

  • Sore throat

  • Runny or stuffy nose

  • Muscle pain or body aches

  • Headache

  • Vomiting and diarrhea

  • Change in or lost of taste or smell

People over the age of 65, those who suffer from chronic medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes are at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from both illnesses. Anyone experiencing trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds should seek emergency medical care immediately

More than 40% of people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, according to a recent peer-reviewed study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Is it safe for kids who aren’t vaccinated to visit grandparents?

If your kids’ grandparents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least two weeks, then it is “probably safe” for kids to visit, said Dr. Corinn Cross, a fellow with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

COVID-19 vaccines are not yet approved for children under 5, but the likelihood of a healthy child, passing the virus to an adult is relatively low, Cross said, though the CDC detailed that children can spread the infection to others when they do not have symptoms or have mild symptoms.

However, if your child is showing any symptoms of COVID-19, it’s best to keep them home until they have been symptom-free for a day before visiting family.

Additional precautions, like wearing a mask or maintaining a six-foot distance from loved ones, can be taken to lower the risk of transmission.

Gatherings: How big is too big?

If you want to host a social gathering, the size of the event should be determined based on whether attendees from different households can stay at least six feet apart, according to the CDC.

Other factors can contribute to the likelihood of attendees contracting and spreading COVID-19 are:

  • The number of COVID-19 cases in the community: High levels of COVID-19 in the event location or where attendees are coming from increase the risk of infection and spread of the virus.

  • Exposure during travel: Airports, train stations and other transportation facilities are all places where social distancing may be challenging.

  • Setting of the event: Indoor events, especially in places with poor ventilation, pose more risk than outdoor events.

  • Length of the event: Events that last longer pose more risk of infection than shorter ones.

  • Behavior of attendees during an event: Events where people are not maintaining physical distancing or wearing masks can increase risk of infection.

How soon should I get a COVID-19 test before attending an event?

For events that require a negative COVID-19 test, some venues require results no more than 72 hours prior to the event date. Time frames for accepted tests may vary. You should check the guidelines for your event as protocols are subject to change.

It’s best to get tested one to two days before attending an indoor gathering with others who are not in your household, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Should you ask friends for proof of vaccination?

Vaccinations have become a polarizing issue over the last couple of years, but it is okay to ask your friends and family if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to experts at Johns Hopkins University.

If you ask someone and they don’t wish to answer, you should engage with the person as if they are unvaccinated by taking the proper precautions, like masking and keeping your distance.

A myth about inquiring about vaccination status is that it’s a HIPAA violation. HIPAA restricts doctors and insurance companies from disclosing information about their patients. But people are free to ask about vaccination status if they wish.

Can I access vaccination statuses of others?

Currently there are no mobile apps available in North Carolina where you can view your friends’ vaccination status.

However, if you happen to know where your friends work, some major companies have required all employees to be fully-vaccinated.

Checking social media accounts to see if they have posted about getting the vaccine can also be helpful.

How many months after receiving two doses should I wait before getting a booster?

The CDC recommends getting a booster shot five months after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get the booster after two months, and those who got the Moderna vaccine should wait six months.

How do I find testing online?

There are a number of websites to find a testing center near you, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, or local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

How can I be sure the site is for real and not a fraud?

Fraudulent testing sites are becoming more common, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

There have been reports of sites offering “free tests” only to bill their patients days later, and sites stealing personal information, including Social Security numbers, credit card information and other health records, which can be used for identity theft.

Here are a few ways to ensure testing sites are legitimate, according to the FTC:

  • Get a referral: Go somewhere referred by a doctor or health department website. Don’t trust a random testing site you see around town.

  • Check the source: If you hear about a new testing site on social media, check to see if it is listed on your state or local health department’s website.

  • Contact law enforcement: If a legitimate testing site has been set up, police will know about it.

Should I throw away all those cloth masks?

With the omicron variant leading to a spike in COVID-19 cases across North Carolina, some health experts are encouraging people to consider using other types of masks to reduce infection risk.

The face coverings of choice — primarily N95 or KN95 masks — are advertised to provide more protection against the highly contagious variant more so than cloth or surgical masks.

A recent study by the The National Center for Biotechnology Information found that surgical masks are 95% effective at filtering out virus particles, compared to just 37% for cloth masks.

However, another study published in Aerosol and Air Quality Research concluded that layering a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask provides more protection than cloth alone.

Can you be reinfected with COVID?

It’s a common misconception that you can only be infected with COVID-19 once, said Cleveland Clinic pediatric infectious disease expert Frank Esper. He explained that you’re not in the clear just because you’ve already recovered from the virus.

The first COVID-19 infections happened in early 2020, and the immunity from those infections wane over time, Esper said, noting that vaccine immunity also diminishes with time.

Esper said the contagiousness of delta and omicron variants combined with lack personal and community mitigation efforts could also lead to reinfection.

Observer reporter Mary Ramsey contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • The biggest Esport tournaments of early 2022

    Here are some of the biggest Esport events you don't want to miss.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • NFL's wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year

    TV ratings for the NFL's wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, making it the second-highest average for the postseason's opening weekend over the past six seasons. CBS and Nickelodeon's broadcast of San Francisco's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys led the weekend, averaging 41.5 million viewers. The audience peaked at 50.2 million for the conclusion. It is the most

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • Ovechkin scores 27th goal, Capitals beat Jets in overtime

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay. On his very next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson's winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longt

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one of the sport's finest ambassadors. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, the player known as “Dr. J" shares some of the experiences that provided him with the foundation to help lead the transformation of the league during the 1980s.) Those of us who played in the NBA in the 1980s definitely played