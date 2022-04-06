This $13 best-selling moisture meter is the secret to keeping any houseplant alive

Moriba Cummings
·3 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

House plants bring a lived-in, airy and “complete” feel to any room, which is why so many folks, especially millennials, love investing in them. However, though the demand for indoor plants is extremely high, research finds that most people are intimidated by them.

One of the key reasons most folks avoid plant care at all costs is the over/underwatering scare. How much is too much and how little is too little? I’ve found myself in this exact predicament after purchasing my first large Bird of Paradise plant. And, upon doing some research, I found that a quality moisture meter is a perfect solution to ensuring that it stays alive, adequately watered and healthy — and it’s been working like a charm.

A moisture meter is a must-have gadget for any plant owner. It perfectly gauges the moisture levels of the soil to determine if you need to water your plant or not — regardless of any other variables that may affect your plant’s health. This keeps you from randomly guessing when is the “best” time to water.

Also, as any plant-owned knows, watering on a perfectly timed schedule doesn’t mean you’re taking care of your plant. It all depends on how much light it’s getting, how hot and humid its surroundings are, its overall environment and so many more variables.

XLUX Soil Moisture Meter, $12.99

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

According to the New York Post, “Almost half [of millennials] don’t own plants because they don’t know how to take care of them.”

The same study that surveyed 2,000 millennials (aged 25-39) found that 67% “say taking care of plants is more of a challenge than they bargained for.”

Over 20,000 shoppers say the No. 1 best-selling XLUX Soil Moisture Meter is the perfect solution to this problem — and it couldn’t be easier to use.

Available in two lengths, 26cm and 40cm, this thermometer-shaped gadget is both extremely reliable and accurate. All you need to do is insert the probe of the meter to root level and read the moisture level in the dial after the reading stabilizes.

Referencing the Plant Watering Guide on the back of the box, find the name of your plant and make sure the numbered moisture level aligns with the zone your plant falls under. For example, if the moisture meter reads at four and your plant’s corresponding zone is five to six, you need to water your plant a bit more. If it reads higher than the zone, refrain from watering for a few days until the soil dries out. If it’s perfectly in line with the zone range, then it’s already perfectly watered.

Once you’ve found your reading from the meter, simply remove the probe from the soil and wipe it clean with a paper towel — and that’s it.

Since using this gadget, my Bird of Paradise has been flourishing and has already begun sprouting new leaves.

Also, thousands of Amazon shoppers seem to agree with my sentiment. One shopper even added that if you’re still killing your plants, “you need this!”

“If you’re a total newbie or you’re just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter!” the shopper raved. “It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It’ll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned because you were just born to overwater.”

It’s as simple as that! Snag the best-selling XLUX Soil Moisture Meter now for just $13!

If you enjoyed this story, check out the seven best low-maintenance indoor plants to buy that ship straight to your door.

The post This $13 best-selling moisture meter is the secret to keeping any houseplant alive appeared first on In The Know.

