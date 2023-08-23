Still no Jimmy Johnson but Jerry Jones promised to induct 2 others in Cowboys Ring of Honor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to play fast and loose with his promise of inducting two-time Super Bowl coach Jimmy Johnson into the team’s hallowed Ring of Honor.

It was Jones who made the unprompted declaration that he was going to put Johnson in the team’s Ring of Honor when the former coach was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Roughly three years later, Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 and is considered the architect of the dynasty teams that won three titles in 1990s, is still on the outside looking in.

On Wednesday, Jones announced that defensive end DeMarcus Ware, who was enshrined in the Pro Football of Fame in August, will be the 2023 inductee into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

He said it was Ware’s time and it was his year.

When asked about Johnson’s possible induction, Jones resisted.

“There’s no waiting as much as it is, how and when we do something,” Jones said. “The waiting term isn’t a product of this process. Everybody that is going to go in there in the future is waiting.

“The point is that because we’re open for business at the Ring of Honor that there’s some order of things. When you start talking about timing, that’s never been an idea or presented at all.”

When pushed on Johnson, Jones said he was putting a player in this year. And Johnson is not a player.

Johnson left the Cowboys after the 1993 season because of a falling out with Jones over taking credit for the team’s success. It was thought that the two had mended fences over the years with “the promise” at Johnson’s Hall of Fame induction being a key moment.

Regarding players, Jones was unequivocal in saying that former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten will both be inducted in the Ring of Honor in the future.

“They are both going in,” Jones said. “Write that.”