Be still our hearts! Heartstopper to bring more queer joy as Netflix renews it for seasons 2 and 3

The twinks win the day! Netflix is officially going all in on Heartstopper, the touching queer romantic comedy that has tugged at so many viewers' heartstrings this year.

Not only has the show, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, been renewed for a second season, it's also getting a third in a massive double-renewal.

Alice Oseman, the series creator and writer, celebrated the news. "We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," she said in a statement.

Oseman, who created the original Heartstopper graphic novels on which the show is based, also drafted a sketch of her two main characters embracing.

Netflix 'Heartstopper' creator Alice Oseman celebrates her show's two-season renewal.

Heartstopper only seems to be getting more popular with time as viewers are won over by the love story of Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke). Season 1 brought to life the first two volumes of Oseman's graphic novels, in which teenager Nick realizes he's bisexual and falling head over heels for his friend Charlie.

The show also came with a tearjerker of a coming-out scene between Nick and his mother, played by Oscar-winning gay-icon-in-the-making Olivia Colman.

Heartstopper has also taken off on social media. Connor and Locke can now call themselves influencers, as the show boosted their Instagram followings from the 100,000 range to the 3.4 and 2.5 million range. The series is also massive on TikTok, with its hashtag garnering 4.3 billion views to date. Meanwhile, the show itself broke into Netflix's top 10 rankings in 54 countries since its release on April 22.

Netflix Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie in Netflix's 'Heartstopper' season 1

Connor and Locke were already envisioning how future seasons might unfold in an interview with EW.

"I think it's quite easy to look ahead at a second season because of volume three and four of the novels," Locke said. "Charlie develops an eating disorder and his mental health takes a turn for the worse, and I think that would be interesting to look into, especially if the show continues to be very much a teen show."

He continued, "Whenever people tackle mental health on TV, it tends to be really dark, and I think what our show has really done well so far is tackling issues, but from an optimistic lens. You can always see the light at the end of the tunnel. You always know it's going to get better."

The series' massive renewal is a bit surprising considering a number of layoffs and project cancellations happening at Netflix in light of the massive drop of subscriber numbers announced earlier this year. But if numbers are informing the decisions, the stats here are clearly screaming, "Heartstopper!"

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper, so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters said of the renewal. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

Let's call this an early Pride Month present.

