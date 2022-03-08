You can still get gas under $5 a gallon in the Sacramento area: Here’s where to look

Join The Canopy

Gas prices are skyrocketing all over the country right now, and gas stations in Sacramento are no exception to the trend. In fact, gas prices in California are among the highest in the country.

According to statistics from the American Automobile Association, national average regular gas prices reached an all-time high at around $4.17 per gallon today, breaking records from the 2008 crisis.

In California, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $5.44, up 10 cents from Monday. The Sacramento metro is averaging $5.39 per gallon.

Exxon, 9797 Dillard Rd., Walton: $4.29

Mobil, 3500 Watt Ave., Sacramento: $4.49

Safeway, 4040 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, $4.62

Shell, 7969 Watt Ave., Antelope: $4.62

ARCO, 5751 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento: $4.75

ARCO, 8100 Gerber Rd, Sacramento: $4.77

Valero, 2600 Rio Linda Blvd, Sacramento: $4.79

ARCO, 5440 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights: $4.81

ARCO, 300 El Camino Ave., Sacramento: $4.85

ARCO, 1855 Watt Ave., Sacramento: $4.85

Costco, 7981 E Stockton Blvd, Sacramento: $4.87

