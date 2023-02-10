Still figuring out your Super Bowl plans? Check out these parties, events around KC

With the exception of a few, just about every bar and restaurant in Kansas City will be open and showing the Chiefs game on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you’re looking for a unique experience for the big game, check out these locations that are hosting watch parties across Kansas City.

POWER & LIGHT DISTRICT

The KC Live! Block and its surrounding bars — McFadden’s, Pizza Bar, Johnny’s Tavern, Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco Joint — are ready to host another Super Bowl watch party.

The festivities start Friday with a free Red Kingdom Rally at 6 p.m. and more fun throughout the weekend leading up to the big game.

The watch party takes place on Sunday, and it’s first-come, first-serve for tickets available on-site on Sunday. Online pre-sale tickets are sold out.

CHICKEN ‘N PICKLE

The bar, restaurant and pickleball site said to leave the party to them on Sunday. Both North Kansas City and Overland Park locations are hosting huge watch parties on game day.

The sites have plenty of TVs and game day deals to hold you over during the spectacle:

  • North Kansas City: 1761 Burlington St.

  • Overland Park: 5901 W. 135th St.

Before the game kicks off, both locations are also hosting brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the opportunity to win Chiefs-themed prizes and future tickets to Royals games in bingo from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s free for everyone and no reservations are needed to attend.

SCREENLAND ARMOUR

Watch the big game on the big screen at North Kansas City’s local movie theater. The watch party is free for everyone to attend. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and no reservations are required.

No outside food or drinks are allowed inside the theater, but their concession stand will be open throughout the game.

THE SHIP

A unique venue for a Super Bowl watch party, the bar on 1221 Union Ave. is hosting “The best Super Bowl party in the West Bottoms.” The Super Bowl party cruise sails at 4 p.m., and it’s free for everyone to attend. No reservations needed.

The Relativity Brass Band will be in attendance to provide pre-game entertainment, and post-game fun if the Chiefs are victorious.

TOM’S TOWN DISTILLING CO.

The historic distillery in the Crossroads is opening up the Pendergast Lounge for visitors to try to relax while they stress out over the game. It’s free for anyone to attend, but you have to be 21 years or older. No reservations are required.

Their new mixed drink, called “The Gibroni,” will be available, along with signature red slushees and foods.

THE ELMS

The luxury hotel and spa’s bar, The Three Owls, is hosting a free watch party for all to enjoy. No reservations are required to feast on their game day menu, which includes:

  • Game day wings with a choice of honey-kissed buffalo or sesame sweet chili sauce

  • Pulled pork sliders

  • Spinach dip

  • “The Jabroni.” a cocktail made with Crown Royal, pineapple juice, cranberry juice and Red Bull

  • “Run It Back,” a cocktail made with Jim Beam Bourbon, lemon juice, ginger beer and Angostura bitters

The bar opens at 11 a.m. for attendees.

