Still Have Faith in Constitution: First Time Kappan Talks To Press

“Justice chahiye. Mujhe abhi bhi hamare samwidhaan mein bharosa hai, (Want Justice. I still have faith in the Constitution),” said journalist Siddique Kappan, as he was escorted out of a Mathura Court in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 15 June.

“But this is a fake case. Justice delayed, justice delayed,” Kappan added, right before entering the police van that would presumably take him right back to custody.

This was just the first time Kappan addressed the media, since he and three others were arrested in October 2020, while en route to Hathras to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman that had, at the time, stirred the conscience of the entire nation. A video of this interaction with the press, following him out of court, has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the Mathura Court dropped the proceeding against Kappan and his co-accused in the case registered under charges related to apprehension of breach of peace.

The Uttar Pradesh police had in October 2020, arrested Kappan and three others (Atiqur Rahman, Masood Ahmed and Alam) while they were en route to Hathras.

They had claimed that Kappan was going to Hathras with a “very determined design to create caste divide and disturb the law and order situation” and that he had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Subsequently, Kappan was also charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE MATHURA COURT?

According to Live Law, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ram Datt Ram dropped the proceedings because the police failed to complete the probe within the prescribed period of six months as fixed under Section 116(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

Kappan and his co-accused have since been discharged of the charges under CrPc sections 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (Security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 116 (Inquiry as to truth of information).

MORE DETAILS

Another accused in the case too addressed the media, while being rushed into the police vehicle, flanked by cops, saying:

"“We have no connection with the case. We are being trapped. This is Yogi (Adityanath) government’s dictatorship.”" -

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Kappan’s wife have been fighting for his release since October 2020, iterating and reiterating assertions of his innocence.



Kappan had tested positive for COVID in April. He was first admitted to a Mathura hospital, but post his family and KUWJ’s allegations at the Supreme Court of the journalist being chained to a hospital bed, he was shifted to a AIIMS Delhi. Soon after, he was discharged from AIIMS and shifted back to to Mathura Central Jail without informing his lawyer or his family.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

