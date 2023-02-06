‘We still don’t know it’s over’: will Covid surge after US ends emergency?

Eric Berger
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

David Rosner, who studies public health and social history at Columbia University, spent 10 days in a hospital in November because he contracted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which worsened due to his asthma, and he developed pneumonia.

“It’s all over now, but there were a few moments where it was kind of touchy, and I wish people were more aware generally that this can happen,” said Rosner, 76, who has not had Covid-19.

Related: Absence from work at record high as Americans feel strain from Covid

Now he worries that US residents could become even less mindful of the continued threat posed by Covid because of the Biden administration’s announcement earlier this week that it would let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May.

While other public health experts remain concerned about Covid, some support the administration’s decision because they don’t see the emergency status as an effective way to solve larger problems with the healthcare system’s ability to respond to viruses.

“There are much more systemic issues that we have to fix that a public health emergency is not well poised to fix,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University School of Public Health.

Despite disagreements over whether the public health emergency should continue beyond May, Nuzzo, Rosner and others agree that a Republican push to end the emergency now is irresponsible and that Biden’s lifting of the emergency order in May could create additional problems.

“Looking three and a half, four months ahead as to what the circumstances of Covid will be, is both optimistic and courageous,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Lifting the declaration “will once again introduce disparities, both in treatment and prevention”.

When the federal government declared a public health emergency about three years ago, it meant certain requirements for government programs were waived and millions more people enrolled in Medicaid. The government did not let states remove those people from Medicaid once they enrolled. The move also allowed most Americans to receive Covid tests, vaccines and some treatments for the virus free of charge.

Once the order is lifted, most Americans will still be able to get vaccines at no cost. But people enrolled in Medicare or private insurance will have to start paying for laboratory and at-home over-the-counter Covid tests, according to Reuters. Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (Chip) beneficiaries will have to pay some of the testing costs beginning in 2024.

Most people will also start having to pay some of the costs for treatments such as the anti-viral Paxlovid.

People who do not have insurance will have to pay full price for vaccines, and vaccine makers Prizer and Moderna plan to raise the cost of the shots from $30 to $120.

While people continue to be hospitalized and die from Covid, those numbers have steadily decreased; most people have stopped wearing masks; and Joe Biden declared the pandemic over in September 2022.

Dr Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said her biggest worry is about the cost of vaccines.

“What will happen every winter is that we will wrangle with insurance,” said Gandhi, whose patients all use public health insurance. “We will say, really this patient is more at risk. He’s older. He has HIV. He is immunosuppressed. You really need to purchase the [vaccine booster], and they are going to say, ‘It’s too expensive.’”

To charge so much more for vaccines is also unethical, Gandhi said, especially in Moderna’s case, which received $10bn in government funding to develop the vaccine.

“I really think it’s greedy,” she said. “They got so much public funding.”

Biden declaring that the pandemic is over and lifting the public health emergency also makes it more difficult for people to ask friends to take precautions such as wearing a mask or testing before a gathering, Rosner said.

“We still don’t know it’s over, and we see new variants coming out every week, and we have large portions of the American population that are still not vaccinated fully,” he said.

Meanwhile, Republicans have called for the Biden administration to end the declaration immediately rather than wait until May.

That would be “disastrous”, Nuzzo said.

“There will be some transitions that need to happen, including making sure people continue to have access to medicines and making sure hospitals can shift administratively,” she said.

While Nuzzo also worries about uninsured people’s access to medicines, vaccines and testing, she doesn’t think the public health emergency is well suited to address larger problems such as the closure of children’s hospitals or shortages in staffing or issues with people getting access to the flu vaccine.

The government should focus on funding public health departments, she said. Such state and local agencies work to prevent the spread of disease and ensure people have access to healthcare services such as immunizations, among other responsibilities. Between 2010 and 2020, funding for state public health departments dropped by 16% per capita, and spending for local health departments fell by 18%, according to a Kaiser Health News and Associated Press analysis.

“Unfortunately, Congress hasn’t appropriated additional resources” to fund health departments, Nuzzo said. “The work of responding to Covid and all the other pathogens that are swirling in our mix continues, but we just lack the resources to do it. Unfortunately, I don’t see the public health emergency declaration or rescission as making or breaking that. This was a problem before that happened.”

As to the concern about public attitudes towards Covid changing because the end of the public health emergency, Nuzzo said, “We have had many of those headlines throughout the pandemic.”

One month after Biden declared the pandemic over on 60 Minutes, there was an 11% increase in the number of people who also thought it was over, according to a Gallup poll. Fewer people also planned to get a new booster shot than a year earlier, according to a Monmouth University poll after the Biden interview.

Diminished concern about the virus “is always a risk, but we have had multiple opportunities” to get boosters, Nuzzo said. “So those communication challenges remain and this certainly adds to it, but it’s not the sole the sole instigator.”

But Rosner said the order should remain in place until “the public health community really feels it has a handle on” the virus.

“I think we are hoping that the new strains are not more resistant to the vaccines, and that’s not clear,” he said. “You’re going to need a sense that the public is responsible, or the public understands its responsibilities and can act rationally. That’s the moment.”

Latest Stories

  • Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

    Sepsis is often mistaken for flu in the early stages. Experts reveal the key signs of infection that suggest you need urgent medical attention

  • Why is Canada snubbing internationally trained doctors during a health-care crisis?

    Internationally trained doctors are being sidelined in Canada while six million Canadians do not have a family doctor. Internationally trained physicians, commonly known as international medical graduates, are medical professionals who completed their education outside of Canada or the United States. In October 2021, a community research team from Simon Fraser University, supported by an advisory committee, led research on Canada’s exclusionary medical licensing policies.

  • Vancouver Island municipality to ban drug use in public spaces as decriminalization takes effect

    A Vancouver Island community is adopting a bylaw banning the consumption of controlled substances on municipal property as B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs. Campbell River Coun. Ben Lanyon moved the motion in favour of the bylaw during a Jan. 26 council meeting, five days before decriminalization was to take effect, calling it a proactive approach. It now awaits final adoption, having passed third reading. "Campbe

  • The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment

    When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.

  • Experts Fear Bird Flu Outbreak Could Turn Into New Pandemic

    The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.

  • What to know about Paxlovid, the COVID antiviral that keeps people out of the hospital

    Paxlovid is one of the only antiviral pills to effectively treat COVID-19 symptoms. As a more contagious variant spreads, here's what to know.

  • I want to build muscle. A dietitian said to sleep more and keep eating plenty of protein.

    Registered dietitian Kara Mockler advises that regularly sleeping more and eating plenty of protein throughout the day will help build muscle.

  • 'I felt like a zombie': Health Canada launches domperidone review as patients come forward

    Canadian women are speaking out about their experience taking domperidone, a drug Health Canada has officially approved for gastrointestinal disorders, but also sometimes prescribed postpartum to help increase the supply of breastmilk. Jennifer Ferger, 38, was prescribed the drug after giving birth to her son in April 2021. She tells Global News she started to have digestion issues and her mental health suffered while on the drug. “I’ve never felt that hopeless in connecting with my baby. I felt like a complete zombie— I wasn’t a human being,” she said. Health Canada has now said it will conduct a safety review of domperidone’s off-label uses based on reports of withdrawal symptoms for those who have reduced their dosage or stopped using the drug. Rosanna Hempel explains.

  • Death, blindness, eye drops recall: bacterial infections in Florida, Texas, other states

    California is one of the other 10 states touched by the outbreak linked to one brand of artificial tears. That brand and another from the same manufacturer have been recalled.

  • ‘I miss my parents every day’, says Shane Filan as he begins cancer charity role

    The Westlife star lost both of his parents to the disease just nine months apart.

  • Tearful survivor of transfusions scandal says 'blood is on government's hands'

    A tearful survivor of the contaminated blood scandal said the Government has blood on its hands after the end of a four-and-a-half-year inquiry.Michelle Tolley, 57, of Norfolk, was infected with hepatitis C when she was 22 after receiving a transfusion following the birth of her son."The blood is on the government's hands, historically or not," Ms Tolley said."I've got kidney problems and lots of other things. Every time I go for a liver scan, which is twice a year, I get the mindset of: Is the cancer there yet? Will I see Christmas?"

  • More than 15,000 workers' compensation claims filed in B.C. over COVID-19

    Over 15,000 claims were filed with B.C.'s workplace regulator regarding COVID-19 exposures since the first case of the virus was recorded in the province three years ago. According to data from WorkSafeBC, which adjudicates and provides compensation for workers who get ill or injured on the job, health-care workers filed the most COVID-19-related claims. The agency found 87 per cent of COVID-19 claims met their criteria for workers' compensation since 2020, with a 94 per cent acceptance rate in

  • Alberta Health Services to undergo review of mental health, addictions services

    Alberta Health Services will undergo a review of all its mental health and addictions services to ensure they align with the provincial government's push toward recovery-oriented system of care. The new ministry of Mental Health and Addictions is seeking a third party to undertake the review of the programs AHS delivers directly or through a contractor. For example, AHS runs five residential treatment facilities for adults and has contracts with non-profit organizations to run another 22 license

  • Cannabis seizures at Heathrow surge amid rise of cheap Californian marijuana

    The decision to legalise cannabis in some US states is being blamed for a sudden surge in the smuggling of the drug in Britain, with users clamouring to buy marijuana grown in California.

  • What doctors recommend to treat symptoms of menopause transition

    The menopause transition is a natural part of a woman's life, yet many say they don't get the help or advice needed to navigate this change. It's a subject that is still considered taboo, "overwhelmingly viewed as negative and remains shrouded in secrecy," according to the non-profit Menopause Foundation of Canada. As a result, some doctors say many don't know where to start when it comes to getting help during this time of their life. "The number one question that women ask when it comes to per

  • More than 2 million Ontarians now without a family doctor: report

    The number of Ontarians without a family doctor has surpassed two million, according to a new report — just more evidence for some in the medical field that primary care is in crisis. "I am not at all surprised," said Dr. Michael Green, co-lead investigator for Inspire-PHC, the health-care research group which released the data late last month. "What I get all the time in my emails [are stories from] people whose doctor has retired, people having trouble getting in," he continued. "Very few prac

  • 'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies

    Results from 6-year-old Anastasia Weaver’s autopsy may take weeks. A prolific Twitter account posted Anastasia’s name and smiling dance portrait in a tweet with a syringe emoji. A Facebook user messaged her mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, to call her a “murderer” for having her child vaccinated.

  • Mum 'straps hot water bottles to disabled son' to keep him warm as she can't afford heating

    Mum Abigail Tunstall, 49, says in order to keep paying her mortgage, she has had to sacrifice the heating.

  • Biden expands access to mail-order abortion pills. Idaho Republicans call it ‘dangerous’

    The FDA rule change is one of a series of moves by the Biden administration to expand abortion access.

  • Doctor disciplined in 7 states for medical errors still practicing in Michigan

    Doctor admitted 'I made a mistake' after death of Michigan man, then was disciplined for misreading mammograms in New Hampshire.