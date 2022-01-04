Still clinging to a BlackBerry? Devices will stop working normally after Tuesday

Are you still holding on to that BlackBerry for dear life? It's time to say goodbye for good.

As of Tuesday, legacy services for BlackBerry devices will go away. That means any devices running BlackBerry software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," the company said.

The services include BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, the company said in a statement updated last month.

BlackBerry ushered in the era of smartphones, positioning itself as the dominant player in the industry in the 2000s. But after the rise of Apple's iPhone and Google Android devices starting in 2008, BlackBerry devices fell out of favor with consumers and businesses.

BlackBerry attempted a rebound in 2013 when it introduced a touchscreen-only phone – dropping the device's signature physical keyboard. Poor device sales prompted the company to consider a deal.

In 2016, BlackBerry announced it would no longer manufacture BlackBerry devices. In 2020, the company revealed it planned to shut down legacy services tied to BlackBerry devices.

Since then, BlackBerry has pivoted to offering security software to businesses and governments.

