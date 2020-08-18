What Should We Still Be Cleaning And Disinfecting To Prevent Covid-19?

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up to the Life newsletter for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

The sales of disinfecting sprays and wipes skyrocketed in recent months as the public scrambled to more frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces and items that could spread the coronavirus. We were told to wipe down groceries, packages, doorknobs, counters, toilet seat handles ― you name it. People were worried that contaminated objects could be a significant way of contracting Covid-19.

But as time went on, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified that transmission through surfaces might not be as common as originally feared. While disinfecting objects can still help curb the transmission of contaminated droplets, Covid-19 largely spreads from person-to-person contact — meaning that disinfecting your personal items will not totally protect you from contracting the coronavirus.

“Relative to other things that one might want to do, such as wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings and maintaining distance from other people, the importance of disinfecting surfaces after being outside is not the highest of priorities,” said David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University.

“I’m not going to say there is zero risk ― we know that this virus can be transmitted from surface to surface. But if you think through the amount of virus that’s likely to be on many of these surfaces relative to the amount of virus that is in one cough or sneeze, the surface is relatively small compared to the size of the cloud of particles that someone can generate with one cough or one sneeze,” Dowdy said.

While other precautions are more crucial to preventing Covid-19, David Mushatt, chief of adult infectious diseases at the Tulane School of Medicine, encouraged the public to continue disinfecting high-touch surfaces in addition to following all the other CDC guidelines.

Mushatt noted...

Continue reading on HuffPost