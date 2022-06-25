Can I still buy Plan B? Where can I get it? What to know after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·9 min read

If you've had unprotected sex and don't want to become pregnant, you may be looking for emergency contraception. The "morning-after pill" is a safe and effective option.

Levonorgestrel morning-after pills, like Plan B, are arguably the most well-known emergency contraceptives. Other options include the Ella pill and the copper intrauterine device, more widely known as an IUD.

These emergency contraceptives "won't have an impact on an existing pregnancy, they prevent a pregnancy from occurring," Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic in New York, told USA TODAY.

Plan B and other levonorgestrel pills can often be the easiest to access – as you can buy them at local drug stores or online without a prescription.

Still, challenges in accessing this kind of emergency contraception continue – and the barriers aren't equal for everyone. Plan B's $40 to $50 price tag is unaffordable for many. Conscience clauses in some states allow pharmacists to refuse selling the pill. And, for people over 165 pounds, levonorgestrel can be less effective.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's Friday decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, people across the U.S. can still buy and access emergency contraception like morning-after pills. But many fear what the reversal of the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case could mean for other rights protected under the right to privacy, including contraception as a whole.

Abortion laws by state: Searchable database

Roe v. Wade overturned: Supreme Court ruling triggers maze of state abortion laws

Where can you get Plan B? How effective is it? What's the future of contraception access now that Roe is reversed? Here's what you need to know:

What is Plan B?

A morning-after pill is oral emergency contraception that you can take up to five days after unprotected sex (including if your method of birth control failed, such as a ripped condom or missing a birth control pill) to reduce the risk of pregnancy.

There are two types of morning-after pills: levonorgestrel pills and the ulipristal acetate-based Ella pill. Plan B One-Step, or Plan B, is arguably the most well-known levonorgestrel pill in the U.S.

According to Planned Parenthood, taking a levonorgestrel morning-after pill within three days of unprotected sex can lower your chance of getting pregnant by 75%-89%. In addition to Plan B One-Step, common brands include Take Action, Preventeza, AfterPill, Aftera, My Choice, My Way, Option 2 and EContra One-Step.

Where can I get Plan B? Is it only over the counter?

You can get Plan B or other levonorgestrel pills at your local drug store or pharmacy. You can also order some levonorgestrel pills online, if time allows, or try going to a nearby family planning clinic or health center.

Levonorgestrel can be purchased over the counter without a prescription in the U.S. It's often locked or kept behind the counter, so you may have to ask a pharmacist or store clerk for assistance.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

How can I get Plan B for free? Is it covered by insurance?

The price of Plan B typically ranges from $40 to $50, but you can order some generic brands for less. The brand shouldn't matter – Planned Parenthood notes that all brand-name and generic levonorgestrel morning-after pills are equally effective.

Still, "cost is the big barrier," Shah said, adding that it's important to know options to help with the price if needed.

Health insurance may aid with the cost. You can get morning-after pills for free with many insurance plans, including Medicaid in some states. But if you're using insurance, it's important to note that you will need a prescription by a doctor or nurse so that the pill will be covered. Call your provider to confirm.

Some health centers, including Planned Parenthood, also offer morning-after pills for free or at lower costs.

Shah recommends buying one or two morning-after pills or getting a prescription in advance, that way you are prepared when you need it. Still, it's important to note that these pills can expire, so check the information on the side of the box.

Do I need to be 18 to buy Plan B? What are conscience clauses?

No. You should be able to buy Plan B and other levonorgestrel morning-after pills no matter what age you are.

However, some state laws can cause barriers to access. "Conscience clauses," for example, give pharmacists and other health care providers the right to refuse to fill emergency contraception and contraception prescriptions if it violates their religious or personal beliefs.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, conscience clauses were first enacted across numerous states in response to the landmark Roe decision, allowing physicians to refuse to perform an abortion and hospitals to ban abortions performed on their premises. Protections for refusing to distribute emergency contraception, including morning-after pills, soon followed.

Conscience clause legislation can vary between states, but some states with these kinds of protection include South Dakota, Idaho, Arizona and Texas.

How soon should you take Plan B? How does the pill work?

Despite the name, you don't have to take a morning-after pill the morning directly after having unprotected sex. You can take Plan B and other levonorgestrel pills up to five days after, but the sooner the better. Planned Parenthood notes that it works best to take a levonorgestrel pill within three days of unprotected sex.

In basic terms, a levonorgestrel morning-after pill is a hormone-based contraceptive that prevents or delays ovulation, which is when an egg is released from the ovary. It's like a highly-concentrated birth control pill, Dr. Mary Jacobson, an OB-GYN and chief medical officer at Alpha Medical, previously told USA TODAY.

The pill is very safe, but there can be some mild side effects. According to the Mayo Clinic, side effects can include nausea, fatigue, headache, bleeding between periods, or heavier menstrual bleeding.

More: What to know about birth control as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

You cannot take Plan B too much, Shah notes, because it will just continue to delay ovulation. Planned Parenthood says it's "totally safe to take the morning-after pill as many times as you need to" – but adds that it might not be the best form of go-to contraception in the long term due to the financial cost, some of the side effects and because other types of birth control (such as condoms and the IUD) may be a better fit.

Male birth control: What's getting in the way, sexism or science?

Morning-after pills like Plan B are "a great form of contraception," Shah said. "What I tell people though, is that if you're finding that you're using it so often, it may be a good idea to think about something that is more consistent just in terms of lifestyle."

Is Plan B effective for people over 165 pounds?

Unfortunately, it's important to note that Plan B isn't equally effective for everyone – further limiting options for many in accessing emergency contraception. According to Planned Parenthood, levonorgestrel pills may not work for people who weigh 165 pounds or more.

If you weigh more than 165 pounds, a morning-after pill containing ulipristal acetate, or Ella, may be best for you. However, unlike levonorgestrel morning-after pills, you will need a prescription to buy Ella.

Ella can reduce the risk of pregnancy by 85% if taken within five days after unprotected sex (the sooner the better, like Plan B), Planned Parenthood says. If you've already taken Ella but later need emergency contraception again for unprotected sex in the following five days, you will need to take Ella again – not a levonorgestrel pill. Levonorgestrel is a type of progestin (similar to what is used in birth control pills), whereas Ella is a progestin blocker.

"What you shouldn't do is combine Plan B and Ella," Shah said. "They have opposite methods of action, so they can, in theory, negate each other."

If you weigh 195 pounds or more, Ella still might not be as effective, according to Planned Parenthood. A copper IUD, which can be used as another form of emergency contraception if inserted up to five days after unprotected sex, may be a better option. Talk to your doctor about what is best for you.

Could the end of Roe v. Wade impact access to emergency contraception?

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the 1973 landmark case that constitutionally established the federal right to abortion, in its closely-watched Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

The reversal could cause 26 states to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Thirteen of these states have "trigger laws," which are now set to go into effect automatically or through a quick state action because Roe no longer applies.

More: Supreme Court ruling triggers maze of state abortion laws

The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe could eventually have impacts beyond abortion rights, experts warn. Roe established the right to abortion under the right to privacy, bringing into question what the reversal could mean for other landmark rulings that also used the right to privacy – including same-sex marriage, interracial marriage and, again, contraception.

In a concurring opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, he noted that cases including Griswold v. Connecticut (which established the right for married people to obtain contraceptives), Lawrence v. Texas (which established the right to private, consensual sexual acts) and Obergefell v. Hodges (which established the right to same-sex marriage) "are not at issue" right now.

However, Thomas wrote, "In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell."

People across the U.S. can still buy and access emergency contraception like morning-after pills – but many worry that abortion bans and restrictions could trickle down to other forms of contraception in the future.

Fact check: Plan B still legal in Missouri as Supreme Court considers fate of Roe v. Wade

The right to privacy "comes from a number of different areas within the Constitution itself, but it evolved out of a right to contraception access. And from that we got a whole slew of sexual privacy rights," Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University College of Law, told USA TODAY in May, following the leak of the court's draft Dobbs opinion. "So, if you unravel one string in that fabric of doctrine, it could potentially unravel the other rights or at least open them up to greater attack."

Roe reversal: From LGBTQ rights to interracial marriage, abortion ruling could be map for GOP's next push

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriguez, Bill Keveney, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you still buy Plan B? What to know after SCOTUS overturns Roe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 community levels rise in Kansas City. Jackson County at ‘high’ level

    CDC data shows that community transmission is high while Kansas City hospitals begin to feel the strain of the latest pandemic wave.

  • What to Know About Abortion Pills Post-Roe

    As abortion access shrinks in the U.S., more people will likely turn to medication abortion

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada out with injury

    CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. “I want to be careful of putting too much pres

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Matthews deserves historic Hart, Bunting nomination recognition enough

    Auston Matthews would could become the first Maple Leaf to win the Hart since 1955 but Michael Bunting is likely to miss out on the Calder Trophy.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing