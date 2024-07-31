STILL ALIVE: Canadian Olympic soccer team beats Colombia 1-0 to advance

NICE — The Canadian women's soccer team is still alive at the Paris Olympics.

Canada, with a second-half goal by Vanessa Gilles, defeated Colombia 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The defending champions needed a win to avoid elimination.

Canada has three points despite winning all three games in group play.

FIFA deducted six points from the team last weekend due to a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

Canada will play Germany in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Marseille.

